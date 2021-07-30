NBA Draft: Thunder Trade No. 16 Pick to Rockets

On the clock at pick No. 16, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded their pick to the Houston Rockets.

In return, the Thunder received two future first rounders from Houston.

The first is a 2022 first rounder (via Detroit) and the second is in 2023 (via Washington). Both are heavily protected.

While they don't have the roster spots to sign many rookies as it stands now, this gives Oklahoma City more future draft capital to utilize down the road.

After taking Josh Giddey with the sixth overall pick, the Thunder are slated to have four more selections in the 2021 NBA Draft.