Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Oklahoma City Opts for Raw Athleticism

The Thunder have an interesting decision to make late in the first round.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have two lottery selections in the upcoming draft, as well as a pick to round out the first. With the No. 30 overall pick, there's quite a few options Thunder GM Sam Presti will have. 

Whether it's reaching for a prospect Presti is high on, or grabbing someone that's slipped to the end of the first round, there could be a real opportunity to add a core piece with that pick. While the ceilings of players in that range may not be that of a superstar, high-level contributors in the right role are extremely valuable in the modern NBA. 

Additionally, Oklahoma City could opt to use that late first rounder in a package to move up. However, if they stick, there’s plenty of talent that’ll be on the board. 

Who could they take?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently released a mock draft for the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top upcoming rookies could land. His mock has the Thunder taking a prospect that was once projected to go in the lottery.

15. Charlotte Hornets: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft

16. Atlanta Hawks: Jalen Williams (Guard | Santa Clara)

Jalen Williams

17. Houston Rockets: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

18. Chicago Bulls: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)

Tari Eason, 2022 NBA Draft

19. Minnesota Timberwolves: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)

EJ Liddell, 2022 NBA Draft

20. San Antonio Spurs: Jake LaRavia (Forward | Wake Forest)

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest

21. Denver Nuggets: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite)

MarJon Beauchamp, 2022 NBA Draft

22. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)

Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft

23. Brooklyn Nets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

24. Milwaukee Bucks: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)

Kennedy Chandler, 2022 NBA Draft

25. San Antonio Spurs: Wendell Moore (Forward | Duke)

Wendell Moore Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

26. Dallas Mavericks: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

27. Miami Heat: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)

Blake Wesley, 2022 NBA Draft

28. Golden State Warriors: Andrew Nembhard (Guard | Gonzaga)

Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga

29. Memphis Grizzlies: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)

Walker Kessler, 2022 NBA Draft

30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)

Kendall Brown, 2022 NBA Draft

Brown is an excellent athlete, but showed last season at Baylor that he’s got a long way to go. Early in the college season, he was a potential lottery pick with his upside. Now, he’s slid quite a bit but could be a solid pick at No. 30 overall.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Kendall Brown, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take High Upside Swing in Second Round

By Derek Parker14 hours ago
Ochai Agbaji
Draft Coverage

NBA Combine: Ochai Agbaji's Valuable Skillset Has Minimal Holes

By Ross Lovelace17 hours ago
Kenrich Williams, Mark Daigneault, OKC Thunder
News

Mark Daigneault and Lu Dort in Attendance for J. Cole's First Game in CEBL

By Ben Creider21 hours ago
Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Move Back to Grab Potential Star

By Derek ParkerMay 31, 2022
OG Anunoby
News

OG Anunoby Provides Perfect Fit For Thunder if Toronto Does Move On

By Chris BeckerMay 31, 2022
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Al Horford
News

Thunder Ties: Al Horford to Represent OKC Thunder Alumni in NBA Finals

By Ben CreiderMay 31, 2022
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Tracker: Thunder Reports and Rumors

By Inside The Thunder StaffMay 31, 2022
NBA Draft, NBA Draft Lottery, Lottery, Draft, Nick Collison
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: International Prospect Ousmane Dieng

By Nick CrainMay 31, 2022