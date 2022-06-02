NBA Mock Draft: Oklahoma City Opts for Raw Athleticism

The Thunder have an interesting decision to make late in the first round.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have two lottery selections in the upcoming draft, as well as a pick to round out the first. With the No. 30 overall pick, there's quite a few options Thunder GM Sam Presti will have.

Whether it's reaching for a prospect Presti is high on, or grabbing someone that's slipped to the end of the first round, there could be a real opportunity to add a core piece with that pick. While the ceilings of players in that range may not be that of a superstar, high-level contributors in the right role are extremely valuable in the modern NBA.

Additionally, Oklahoma City could opt to use that late first rounder in a package to move up. However, if they stick, there’s plenty of talent that’ll be on the board.

Who could they take?

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently released a mock draft for the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top upcoming rookies could land. His mock has the Thunder taking a prospect that was once projected to go in the lottery.

15. Charlotte Hornets: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor) Amy Kontras / USA TODAY Sports 16. Atlanta Hawks: Jalen Williams (Guard | Santa Clara) James Snook / USA Today 17. Houston Rockets: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports 18. Chicago Bulls: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU) Benny Sieu / USA TODAY Sports 19. Minnesota Timberwolves: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State) Adam Cairns / Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK 20. San Antonio Spurs: Jake LaRavia (Forward | Wake Forest) [Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports] 21. Denver Nuggets: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite) Ken Blaze / USA TODAY Sports 22. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite) Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports 23. Brooklyn Nets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke) Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY Sports 24. Milwaukee Bucks: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee) Bryan Lynn / USA TODAY Sports 25. San Antonio Spurs: Wendell Moore (Forward | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 26. Dallas Mavericks: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 27. Miami Heat: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame) Brad Mills / USA TODAY Sports 28. Golden State Warriors: Andrew Nembhard (Guard | Gonzaga) [Kelley L. Cox-USA TODAY Sports] 29. Memphis Grizzlies: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn) Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK 30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor) Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports

Brown is an excellent athlete, but showed last season at Baylor that he’s got a long way to go. Early in the college season, he was a potential lottery pick with his upside. Now, he’s slid quite a bit but could be a solid pick at No. 30 overall.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.