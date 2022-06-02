NBA Mock Draft: Oklahoma City Opts for Raw Athleticism
The Oklahoma City Thunder have two lottery selections in the upcoming draft, as well as a pick to round out the first. With the No. 30 overall pick, there's quite a few options Thunder GM Sam Presti will have.
Whether it's reaching for a prospect Presti is high on, or grabbing someone that's slipped to the end of the first round, there could be a real opportunity to add a core piece with that pick. While the ceilings of players in that range may not be that of a superstar, high-level contributors in the right role are extremely valuable in the modern NBA.
Additionally, Oklahoma City could opt to use that late first rounder in a package to move up. However, if they stick, there’s plenty of talent that’ll be on the board.
Who could they take?
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently released a mock draft for the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top upcoming rookies could land. His mock has the Thunder taking a prospect that was once projected to go in the lottery.
15. Charlotte Hornets: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)
16. Atlanta Hawks: Jalen Williams (Guard | Santa Clara)
17. Houston Rockets: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)
18. Chicago Bulls: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)
19. Minnesota Timberwolves: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)
20. San Antonio Spurs: Jake LaRavia (Forward | Wake Forest)
21. Denver Nuggets: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite)
22. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)
23. Brooklyn Nets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)
24. Milwaukee Bucks: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)
25. San Antonio Spurs: Wendell Moore (Forward | Duke)
26. Dallas Mavericks: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International)
27. Miami Heat: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)
28. Golden State Warriors: Andrew Nembhard (Guard | Gonzaga)
29. Memphis Grizzlies: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)
30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)
Brown is an excellent athlete, but showed last season at Baylor that he’s got a long way to go. Early in the college season, he was a potential lottery pick with his upside. Now, he’s slid quite a bit but could be a solid pick at No. 30 overall.
