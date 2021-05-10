Sports Illustrated home
NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Fill Much-Needed Wing Position

With just three games remaining, the Oklahoma City Thunder are getting closer to discovering what their final lottery odds might look like
Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 NBA Draft will be a pivotal event for the direction of the Thunder franchise. With the potential of having up to two top-five picks, the way the chips fall could expedite OKC’s rebuild exponentially.

On Friday, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic released his latest mock draft, laying the foundation for how the 2021 NBA Draft could unfold.

While we still won't know where Oklahoma City's first round picks will fall for quite some time, it's still interesting to see where these prospects sit in each tier of the draft. Nearly every draft expert around the world has their top-five prospects roughly the same. However, from there, pick No. 6 to the end of the lottery could see a variety of different outcomes.

With the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery taking place on June 22, the Thunder could end up with two top-five picks, zero top-five picks, or anywhere in-between. Nonetheless, let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-13) within Vecenie’s recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.

2021 NBA Mock Draft

The Athletic

TeamPlayerCollege

1. HOU

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State

2. MIN

Jalen Suggs

Gonzaga

3. DET

Evan Mobley

USC

4. ORL

Jalen Green

G League Ignite

5. CLE

Jonathan Kuminga

G League Ignite

6. OKC

Scottie Barnes

Florida State

7. SAC

Keon Johnson

Tennessee

8. ORL

Moses Moody

Arkansas

9. TOR

Davion Mitchell

Baylor

10. NOP

Josh Giddey

International

11. IND

Franz Wagner

Michigan

12. WAS

Kai Jones

Texas

13. GSW

James Bouknight

Connecticut

