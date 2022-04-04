NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Go Best Available

The Thunder already have a ton of depth at guard, but could get another in the top five up the upcoming draft.

The final week of the NBA regular season is upon us. With just four games remaining on the schedule for the Oklahoma City Thunder, lottery odds are up for grabs.

The Thunder currently hold the fourth-worst record in the NBA, but are tied with the Pistons with the third-fewest wins. That means Oklahoma City should have a real shot at landing one of the best players in this upcoming rookie class.

The 2022 NBA Draft doesn’t have a clear top prospect like many drafts of the past, meaning landing the star of the class could happen without earning the No. 1 overall pick. With Thunder GM Sam Presti at the helm, another franchise cornerstone could be selected in this draft.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting yet another guard to anchor the young core.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA. However, the way the lottery shakes out could have them once again selecting at a worse spot than the reverse standings finish.

1. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 2. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) [Theo John] 3. Houston Rockets: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 5. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 6. Sacramento Kings: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 7. Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Matt Stone / Courier Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK 8. San Antonio Spurs: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 9. New Orleans Pelicans: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 10. Portland Trail Blazers: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 11. Washington Wizards: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 12. New York Knicks: Mark Williams (Center | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 13. Atlanta Hawks: Ochai Ogbaji (Guard | Kansas) Jamie Sabau / USA TODAY Sports 14. Houston Rockets: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Ivey is a player with the ceiling to become the best player on the Thunder one day. What would that mean for the other talented guards currently on the roster?

