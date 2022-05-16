NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land No. 1 Pick
The 2022 NBA Draft will take place next month, with the Oklahoma City Thunder being locked in to the fourth-highest lottery odds. On Tuesday, their draft positioning will be finalized during the lottery event. Luckily for them, their pick will land somewhere between the first and eighth overall pick. Additionally, OKC owns the LA Clippers’ first-rounder which will either land in the top four, or 12 to 14.
Once the draft lottery takes place tomorrow, we’ll know where every teams’ picks will be.
Where those selections land for the Thunder will have a huge impact on the caliber of players the they could land. The difference between the top pick and a selection towards the middle of the lottery can make a significant difference.
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two extremely productive prospects, with OKC landing the No. 1 pick.
Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder’s pick has the fourth-highest odds. They also own a pick from the Clippers has the 12th best lottery odds.
1. Oklahoma City Thunder: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)
2. New Orleans Pelicans: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)
3. Indiana Pacers: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)
4. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)
5. Houston Rockets: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)
6. Orlando Magic: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)
7. Detroit Pistons: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)
8. Portland Trail Blazers: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)
9. Sacramento Kings: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)
10. Washington Wizards: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)
11. New York Knicks: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)
12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)
13. Charlotte Hornets: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)
14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)
Both Banchero and Williams were spectacular at Duke last season. With that in mind, would Banchero be the best option for the Thunder with the top pick?
