NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land No. 1 Pick

If Oklahoma City landed the top pick, who would the ideal prospect be?

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place next month, with the Oklahoma City Thunder being locked in to the fourth-highest lottery odds. On Tuesday, their draft positioning will be finalized during the lottery event. Luckily for them, their pick will land somewhere between the first and eighth overall pick. Additionally, OKC owns the LA Clippers’ first-rounder which will either land in the top four, or 12 to 14.

Once the draft lottery takes place tomorrow, we’ll know where every teams’ picks will be.

Where those selections land for the Thunder will have a huge impact on the caliber of players the they could land. The difference between the top pick and a selection towards the middle of the lottery can make a significant difference.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two extremely productive prospects, with OKC landing the No. 1 pick.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder’s pick has the fourth-highest odds. They also own a pick from the Clippers has the 12th best lottery odds.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) [Theo John] 2. New Orleans Pelicans: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 3. Indiana Pacers: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 4. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 5. Houston Rockets: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 6. Orlando Magic: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 7. Detroit Pistons: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 8. Portland Trail Blazers: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 9. Sacramento Kings: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 10. Washington Wizards: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor) Scott Sewell / USA TODAY Sports 11. New York Knicks: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Mark Williams (Center | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 13. Charlotte Hornets: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite) Ken Blaze / USA TODAY Sports 14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas) Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports

Both Banchero and Williams were spectacular at Duke last season. With that in mind, would Banchero be the best option for the Thunder with the top pick?

