NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Leave 2023 Draft with High Upside Wing

While the 2022-23 season has yet to kick off, it’s never too late to start talking NBA Draft. Especially for a young Thunder team that, likely just one more time, will be relying on it.

After snagging three lottery talents in 2022, Oklahoma City will be looking to bolster it’s team with one more high-level addition in 2023.

Luckily for general Manager Sam Presti and the Thunder, the 2023 NBA Draft has exactly what the team needs: wings.

Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sport’s most recent mock draft has Oklahoma City selecting Overtime Elite wing Amen Thompson with the No. 3 pick overall.

David Banks / USA TODAY Sports

After Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson go first and second off the board, respectively, Thompson has a great chance to be next.

At 6-foot-7, 200-pounds, Thompson is one of the most athletically and vertically gifted prospects the draft has seen in quite awhile.

He’s a great downhill scorer with unteachable burst and speed, and projects to be an extremely versatile wing in the NBA.

Next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren and more, Thompson would be able to relieve both offensive and defensive pressure.

His shooting has a long way to go before he’s heralded as a legitimate star, but he would be another in the long line of high upside swings that Presti has taken in recent years.

