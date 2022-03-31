Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Swing on Biggest Risk in Draft

Although he’s extremely talented, should the Thunder take a gamble on Patrick Baldwin Jr. in the first round?

The 2021-22 regular season will come to a close next week. However, there’s still crucial games to be played to determine the final draft lottery odds.

As of now, the Oklahoma City Thunder hold the fourth-worst record in the NBA. As such, they would have the fourth-highest lottery odds if the season were to end today.

Outside of that top pick, the Thunder also have two more first rounders. Both acquired via trade, Oklahoma City owns one from the LA Clippers (projected outside lottery) and one from the Phoenix Suns (solidified No. 30 overall).

These picks were acquired through the separate trades of Paul George and Chris Paul.

While both of those picks will likely convey outside of the lottery, there’s still deep talent in this upcoming class. Especially with Thunder GM Sam Presti making decisions, Oklahoma City could find real building blocks with its second and third first-round picks.

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. Their projection has the Thunder landing the No. 14 overall pick in the lottery via the Clippers, then selecting a legitimate forward with the Suns' pick outside of the lottery.

The Suns pick is officially locked in at No. 30 overall, while the Clippers pick is still in flux. It could land anywhere in the range of 12 to 16 depending on how the play-in tournament goes.

15. Charlotte Hornets: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)

Tari Eason, 2022 NBA Draft

16. Houston Rockets: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)

Kennedy Chandler, 2022 NBA Draft

17. Indiana Pacers: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

18. Chicago Bulls: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)

Malaki Branham, 2022 NBA Draft

19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International)

NBA Draft Lottery

20. San Antonio Spurs: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)

Blake Wesley, 2022 NBA Draft

21. Denver Nuggets: MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite)

MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite

22. Dallas Mavericks: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)

E.J. Liddell, 2022 NBA Draft

23. Memphis Grizzlies: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

24. Milwaukee Bucks: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)

Walker Kessler, 2022 NBA Draft

25. Miami Heat: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)

Kendall Brown, 2022 NBA Draft

26. Brooklyn Nets: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League)

Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft

27. San Antonio Spurs: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)

Trevor Keels, 2022 NBA Draft

28. Golden State Warriors: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)

NBA Draft

29. Memphis Grizzlies: Bryce McGowens (Guard | Nebraska)

Bryce McGowens, 2022 NBA Draft

30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

Baldwin Jr. could be a prospect that end up being much better than his projected draft position. He is extremely underrated and has risk attached to him, but also has a ton of upside.

