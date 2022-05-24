Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Two Forwards In Effort to Expedite Rebuild

With two lottery picks in next month's draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in a position to potentially speed up their rebuild.

Following the NBA Draft Lottery, every team around the league knows exactly where they'll be selecting next month. With a couple of shakeups in the order, several teams are now better positioned than expected entering the 2022 NBA Draft.

One of these teams is the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

The odds were in the favor of Oklahoma City at the lottery, as the franchise landed the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks. This gives them the chance to add two more stellar pieces to their young core. 

At top of mind for Thunder GM Sam Presti will be selecting a franchise-altering talent near the top.

Oklahoma City will be the only team in the upcoming draft with two lottery picks, which makes the future of the franchise look even brighter. If Presti is able to hit on even one of these lottery selections, a big three in OKC will officially be formed.

David Cobb of CBS Sports released a mock draft for the 2022 class following the lottery, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two high upside forwards that would play legitimate minutes from day one as rookies.

1. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero

4. Sacramento Kings: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Detroit Pistons: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

6. Indiana Pacers: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

8. New Orleans Pelicans: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)

Ochai Agbaji, 2022 NBA Draft

9. San Antonio Spurs: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft

10. Washington Wizards: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

11. New York Knicks: Nikola Jovic (Guard | International)

NBA Draft

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)

Tari Eason, 2022 NBA Draft

13. Charlotte Hornets: Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)

Malaki Branham, 2022 NBA Draft

Holmgren and Eason both certainly have things to improve upon if they're going to be legitimate contributors at the NBA level, but have the upside to be tremendous prospects in the Thunder system. With Holmgren specifically, Oklahoma City could have a new face of the franchise.

