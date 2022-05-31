Skip to main content

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Move Back to Grab Potential Star

With Sam Presti at the helm of Oklahoma City, anything can happen in the 2022 NBA Draft.

With the 2022 NBA Draft quickly approaching, Thunder general manager Sam Presti is likely exploring all of his options. One of those being moving back.

While likely not a popular move among the Oklahoma City fan base, if Presti can move back, grab assets and still grab the top or No. 2 player on his board, he’s going to.

The most likely candidate for this would be hyper-athletic guard Jaden Ivey of Purdue. While it’s certainly still up in the air, Orlando will more than likely be taking one of Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren or Jabari Smith Jr.

In a move forward, the Kings would likely value the same, and with recently added Jalen Green, it’s safe to assume the Rockets are looking to bolster their front court depth as well.

This scenario would leave Ivey, who is reportedly higher on executives boards that it may seem, up for grabs.

In the case that Presti does indeed value Ivey more than most, here’s what a trade back could look like:

Oklahoma City gets: No. 4 pick, Top-4 Protected 2023 Kings FRP

Sacramento gets: No. 2 pick

With no young prospects OKC values, Sacramento would likely need to add draft capital to sweeten the deal.

While fans are likely over the notion of adding picks, King’s selections specifically are extremely valuable. While Presti might not like protections of any kind (See Houston in 2021), the chances of the Kings landing in the bottom four with added star power and another top prospect are extremely slim.

On the flip side, it’s Sacramento, who always have a chance to be near the bottom of the leaderboards. A coveted 2023 pick is a fine price just to move back two slots and still get your guy.

The NBA Draft is on Thursday, June 23. Oklahoma City holds four picks at No. 2, No. 12, No. 30 and No. 34.

