OKC Draft Picks: Every Pick the Thunder Own in the 2021 Draft

The speculation is over, and the draft order is set for July's 2021 NBA Draft.

As the dust settles after the NBA Draft Lottery, Oklahoma City’s 2021 draft is now crystal clear.

Sam Presti has collected draft picks at an unprecedented pace, meaning the Thunder currently own 10 percent of all picks in the 2021 draft (six picks).

Three of those picks will take place in the first round, and Oklahoma City could have had a fourth had Golden State finished in the top 10 this season. But since the first round pick from the Warriors gained through the Kelly Oubre Jr. trade had a top-20 protection on it, the pick will instead convey as Minnesota’s second round pick.

The Thunder didn't leap into the top five, but they'll still have plenty of assets to try and make a move happen on draft night.

Here is the complete list of OKC’s picks in the 2021 Draft:

First Round:

No. 6

No. 16 (via Boston)

No. 18 (via Miami)

Second Round:

No. 34

No. 36 (via Minnesota)

No. 55 (via Denver)

On the ESPN broadcast, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski speculated there may be a franchise picking in the top five who could be open to trading out in an attempt to speed up their rebuild.

All questions will be answered on July 29 when the wait will finally be over and the 2021 NBA Draft will be here.

