OKC Thunder’s Top Pick in 2022 NBA Draft Lands at No. 2

Oklahoma City has two selections in the lottery, with the first being the No. 2 overall pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder came out of the draft lottery as huge winners on Tuesday night. Entering the night, they were set to land two lottery picks in effort to continue the pursuit of contending in the near future.

After landing the No. 12 overall pick via the LA Clippers, the Thunder rose up the order and landed the second overall pick. As such, they'll have the chance to draft a prospect that could end up being a future superstar.

Among the guys that Oklahoma City could consider are Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey and Shaedon Sharpe with the No. 2 overall selection. Each of these players have tremendous upside, and the Thunder will have the opportunity to pick one of them following the Orlando Magic selecting with the first pick.

On a night that was set to be franchise altering, the Thunder are trending in the right direction. Oklahoma City GM Sam Presti has a history of landing superstars near the top of the draft.

Over the past 15 years, Presti's top picks include Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. If history repeats itself, the Thunder could be drafting the future face of the franchise next month.

