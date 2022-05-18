Oklahoma City’s Second Lottery Selection Lands at No. 12

The Thunder's pick via the Clippers has landed at No. 12.

The Oklahoma City Thunder officially have the twelfth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The pick, acquired in the blockbuster deal that sent Paul George to the Clippers and landed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, had an 85 percent chance of landing at No. 12 and did just that.

The Thunder also landed the second pick with their own.

Oklahoma City will have a plethora of prospects to choose from. The surrounding picks are far from locked in, but general Manager Sam Presti should have a wide selection.

Following a highly lauded 2021 NBA Draft, the 2022 one has some potential, but is considered weaker by most standards. Despite that, gems could fall to Oklahoma City in that twelfth overall range.

Premier potential role players like Dyson Daniels, Jeremy Sochan and even center Mark Williams should all be lurking around the 12th selection.

With some luck, OKC could land a slider in Memphis center Jalen Duren, Wisconsin sharpshooter Johnny Davis or Arizona combo guard Bennedict Mathurin.

The Thunder will also have a decent variety of enticing International prospects in Ousmane Dieng or the New Zealand Breakers.

The NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 23. Oklahoma City has three first-round selections as well as two second round selections.

