Report: OKC Thunder 'Aggressively' Looking to Trade up for Jaden Ivey

The 2022 NBA Draft is still a week away, but it's no surprise that Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti is looking to make deals. He already made the first trade of the offseason with the Denver Nuggets, but could make another between now and the end of the draft.

Oklahoma City has picks No. 2, No. 12 and No. 34 in next week's event.

According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Thunder are looking to move up from No. 12 to get a top-tier talent alongside who they take with the second overall pick.

He reports that the Thunder are said to be aggressively pursuing trade conversations for pick No. 12, seeking to package it with future assets or existing OKC players in order to move into the mid-lottery to target players like Sharpe and Jaden Ivey.

Both Sharpe and Ivey have superstar level upside and could each be franchise-altering players wherever they land.

If Presti is able to take one of those two players with his second pick in this draft, the Thunder will be taking a huge step in the right direction in their rebuild.

There's no guarantee, but it's becoming more clear that the Thunder are looking to acquire as much star talent in this class as possible. This is why Presti built a huge stash of assets, to go get any player he wants in the draft.

