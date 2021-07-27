Sports Illustrated home
Report: Oklahoma City Offered Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for No. 1 Pick

The Thunder reportedly offered their star point guard to trade up and select Cade Cunningham.
Rumors continue to swirl around Oklahoma City’s reported offer to the Detroit Pistons which included Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Monday evening, Basketball News' Matt Babcock wrote “rumor has it that the Thunder offered the No. 6 pick and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in exchange for No. 1 -- the Pistons declined.”

Another NBA insider is now backing up Babcock’s report.

Bleacher Report draft insider Jonathan Wasserman confirmed that he also was told that Sam Presti offered Gilgeous-Alexander to the Pistons.

Oklahoma City’s reported willingness to include Gilgeous-Alexander in a package to draft Cade Cunningham is somewhat of a revaluation, as it was the prevailing wisdom that Gilgeous-Alexander was to be the centerpiece the Thunder built around, not a trade asset to move up to the top spot.

Before injury last year, Gilgeous-Alexander was thriving in his new role as the leader of the Thunder after being handed the keys to the castle from Chris Paul.

It seems that the number one pick is out of the question, so Presti will have to find another dancing partner if he wishes to trade up into the top five.

And who knows what the asking price for such a move will be. 

