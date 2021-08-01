Report: Thunder Rookie Aaron Wiggins To Sign Two-Way Contract

On Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Maryland's Aaron Wiggins with their final pick. The 22-year-old guard certainly has upside, but was taken with the No. 55 overall pick due to lacking the high ceilings of some of his peers.

With that in mind, the Oklahoma City roster is going to be extremely hard to make. With the way it's currently constructed, it was going to be tough for Thunder GM Sam Presti to roster all four rookies he selected this week.

According to The Oklahoman's Joe Mussatto, Wiggins will fill OKC's first two-way slot, which will help with that.

This makes a ton of sense, especially for a guy like Wiggins who projects to need time to develop before making an impact at the NBA level. Each season, teams get two roster spots designated for two-way players, allowing them to split time between the NBA and the G League.

This will give the team more flexibility in sending Wiggins to the Oklahoma City Blue to get playing time, but still allowing him the opportunity to participate with the Thunder as well.

A three-year college player, Wiggins averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season at Maryland while shooting 35.6 percent from deep.