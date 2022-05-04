Shaedon Sharpe never stepped foot on the court during a college game at Kentucky, but he still remains a high lottery prospect. Could he be on the Thunder's board?

For many athletes not having recent film to showcase your talents to coaches comes as a hindrance.

Former high level high school recruits are left going to mid-major or even junior college programs after transferring from their original schools because of the lack of recent film.

But Shaedon Sharpe is looking at being a top ten draft pick despite having no recent film. An early enrollee at Kentucky, and practicing with the team all season, he never played a minute for coach John Calipari and the Wildcats.

Sharpe, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Canada, was simply a practice piece for the Wildcats this season as he focused on developing himself. Calipari expected Sharpe to use this season to help better the team for a run next year, which would include Sharpe.

“After talking with Shaedon and his parents, we want to end all of the speculation by again saying that he will not play for us this season," Calipari told ESPN. "He is committed to bettering himself and our team in practice this year and being better prepared to lead us next season."

However, Sharpe decided to enter the NBA draft, not hire an agent, and maintain his college eligibility. Many collegiate players test draft waters and then decide to return to college for more time, but not normally a top-10 prospect.

Sharpe, despite the lack of recent film, is an athletic guard with unknown potential due to the lack of reps. The Thunder have been known to take flyers in the first round on potential developmental projects, as recently as Aleksej Pokusevski. Sharpe presents large upside and abilities that could tempt the Thunder in taking a chance on the young prospect.

His first step is dangerous and his ability to finish at the rim makes him an elite prospect if his development has continued toward his ceiling while with Kentucky. Sharpe was elite high school talent, but the level of play in the NBA is much different than high school. However, his upside and potential keep him worthy of a high NBA lottery selection.

Calipari however warns that although he’s going through the pre draft routine, his final decision is not made, meaning NBA teams may have to wait another season to take a shot with Sharpe.

“All I can tell you is he may do this, but it is not done," Calipari said on SportsTalk with Dan Issel.

