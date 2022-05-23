SI Thunder: 2022 NBA Draft Big Board 4.0
The Oklahoma City Thunder have three first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, meaning the franchise will have another great opportunity to build for the future. Two of those selections will fall in the lottery at No. 2 and No. 12 overall. Additionally, they'll round out the first with the No. 30 pick in the 2022 NBA Drafft.
With exactly a month until the June draft, Nick Crain of SI Thunder has dropped the fourth edition of the InsideTheThunder.com 2022 NBA Draft Big Board.
Keep in mind, this isn't a mock draft or what order we think players will be drafted in. This is a big board of who we think the top prospects are based on their NBA potential.
Let's take a look at our top 30 prospects in the 2022 class. Over the next month, the SI Thunder team will further break down each of these prospects and more individually.
1. Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)
2. Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)
3. Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)
4. Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)
5. Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)
6. Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)
7. Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)
8. Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)
9. Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)
10. A.J. Griffin (Forward | Duke)
11. Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)
12. Mark Williams (Center | Duke)
13. Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)
14. Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International)
15. Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)
16. Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)
17. Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)
18. Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)
19. TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)
20. Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)
21. Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)
22. Nikola Jovic (Guard | International)
23. MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite)
24. Bryce McGowens (Forward | Nebraska)
25. Max Christie (Forward | Michigan State)
26. Caleb Houstan (Forward | Michigan)
27. E.J. Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)
28. Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)
29. Jalen Williams (Forward | Santa Clara)
30. Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)
