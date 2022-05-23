Skip to main content

SI Thunder: 2022 NBA Draft Big Board 4.0

With the 2022 NBA Draft taking place on June 23, SI Thunder drops the fourth edition of their big board with a month until the big event.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have three first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, meaning the franchise will have another great opportunity to build for the future. Two of those selections will fall in the lottery at No. 2 and No. 12 overall. Additionally, they'll round out the first with the No. 30 pick in the 2022 NBA Drafft.

With exactly a month until the June draft, Nick Crain of SI Thunder has dropped the fourth edition of the InsideTheThunder.com 2022 NBA Draft Big Board.

Keep in mind, this isn't a mock draft or what order we think players will be drafted in. This is a big board of who we think the top prospects are based on their NBA potential.

Let's take a look at our top 30 prospects in the 2022 class. Over the next month, the SI Thunder team will further break down each of these prospects and more individually.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

1. Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

2. Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

3. Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero, 2022 NBA Draft

4. Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

6. Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

7. Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

8. Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

9. Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)

Dyson Daniels, 2022 NBA Draft

10. A.J. Griffin (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

11. Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

13. Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

14. Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

15. Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)

Malaki Branham, 2022 NBA Draft

16. Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)

Tari Eason, 2022 NBA Draft

17. Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)

Ochai Agbaji, 2022 NBA Draft

18. Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)

Blake Wesley, 2022 NBA Draft

19. TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

20. Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)

Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft

21. Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

22. Nikola Jovic (Guard | International)

NBA Draft


23. MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite)

MarJon Beauchamp, 2022 NBA Draft

24. Bryce McGowens (Forward | Nebraska)

Bryce McGowens, 2022 NBA Draft

25. Max Christie (Forward | Michigan State)

Max Christie, 2022 NBA Draft

26. Caleb Houstan (Forward | Michigan)

Caleb Houston, 2022 NBA Draft

27. E.J. Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)

E.J. Liddell, 2022 NBA Draft

28. Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)

Kennedy Chandler, 2022 NBA Draft

29. Jalen Williams (Forward | Santa Clara)

Jalen Williams

30. Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)

Kendall Brown, Baylor

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Sam Presti, OKC Thunder
Draft Coverage

Top 2022 Draft Prospects Offer Multiversal Options for Thunder

By Derek Parker14 hours ago
Paolo Banchero
Draft Coverage

Banchero Offers Perplexing Fit for Thunder at No. 2

By Derek Parker19 hours ago
OKC Thunder's first game in franchise history vs the Bucks
Draft Coverage

NBA Combine Profile: Ousmane Dieng

By Ross Lovelace21 hours ago
Christian Koloko
Draft Coverage

Draft Contenders: Top Options for OKC Thunder at Pick No. 34

By Ben CreiderMay 22, 2022
Terquavion Smith
Draft Coverage

Stock Risers: Top Standouts From the NBA Draft Combine

By Ben CreiderMay 21, 2022
Caleb Houstan
Draft Coverage

Draft Options for OKC Thunder at Pick No. 30

By Chris BeckerMay 21, 2022
Josh Minott, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Hidden Gems: Josh Minott’s Raw Talent is Worth Risk

By Nick CrainMay 21, 2022
Jabari Smith, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

There’s No Losing for OKC at No. 2

By Derek ParkerMay 20, 2022