SI Thunder: 2022 NBA Draft Big Board 5.0

With the 2022 NBA Draft taking place on Thursday, SI Thunder drops the fifth and final edition of their big board with just days until the big event.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have two first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, meaning the franchise will have another great opportunity to build for the future. Both of those selections will fall in the lottery at No. 2 and No. 12 overall.

With just three days until the big event, Nick Crain of SI Thunder has dropped the fifth and final edition of the InsideTheThunder.com 2022 NBA Draft Big Board.

Keep in mind, this isn't a mock draft or what order we think players will be drafted in. This is a big board of who we think the top prospects are based on their NBA potential.

Let's take a look at our top 30 prospects in the 2022 class. The SI Thunder team has further broken down each of these prospects individually over the past few months, with coverage found here.

1. Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'10” | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 NBA Comparisons: Michael Porter Jr., Jaren Jackson Jr. In a draft that is filled with forward depth, Smith has perhaps the most upside of any. With a smooth jumper and the length to be elite on the defensive end, he could end up being the best player in this class on both ends of the floor. 2. Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports Height: 7'0” | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 NBA Comparisons: Kevin Durant, Pau Gasol Although a somewhat risky prospect due to his frame, Holmgren has unicorn potential and could be unlike any player we've seen in the history of the NBA. He's a legitimate rim protector and is a monster in transition, but also has upside offensively on the perimeter. 3. Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'11” | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 NBA Comparisons: Julius Randle, Blake Griffin With an NBA ready body, Banchero could be the most impactful player in this class next season and should be a favorite to win Rookie of the Year regardless of where he lands. He's got spectacular creation skills and the ability to score from all three levels, but has work to do defensively. 4. Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK Height: 6'4” | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 NBA Comparisons: Donovan Mitchell, Ja Morant If a team is looking for explosiveness, Ivey is the guy. With a lightning quick first step, he's instant offense getting to the rim and finishing through and over contact. It's unclear whether he can be effective off the ball at the next level, but when it's in his hands he is deadly. 5. Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'5” | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 NBA Comparisons: Jalen Green, Bradley Beal The most unknown player in this entire class, Sharpe theoretically could end up being the best player in the 2022 NBA Draft. It'll take him really impressing teams near the top of the order if he wants to go in the first half of the lottery, but that's certainly not out of the question given his raw talent. 6. Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'8” | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 NBA Comparisons: Al Horford, Tobias Harris There's nothing flashy about Murray's game, but he does everything a team needs to win. Fundamentally sound and providing the skillset of a perfect modern wing, he seemingly has one of the highest floors of any prospect in this class. 7. Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Randy Sartin / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'6” | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 NBA Comparisons: Jaylen Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr. Mathurin has only gotten better with time, showing steady improvement the last two seasons at Arizona. With the tools to be a contributor on both ends of the floor, he's clearly one of the top guards among the 2022 draft prospects. 8. Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK Height: 6'10” | Weight: 230 | Age: 18 NBA Comparisons: Robert Williams III, Bam Adebayo Traditional centers aren't the most valuable asset in the modern NBA, especially when they're not 7-footers. With that in mind, Duren has the physical tools to be highly efficient on offense and a force on the defensive end of the floor from day one. 9. Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite) Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'7” | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 NBA Comparisons: Lonzo Ball, Dejounte Murray One of the quickest rising prospects in this class, Daniels is wildly versatile. The same height as many forwards in this class, he can play either guard spot or on the wing and is a high-level facilitator on offense. 10. A.J. Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'6” | Weight: 225 | Age: 18 NBA Comparisons: Jimmy Butler, Cam Johnson Medical concerns could result in Griffin slipping on draft night, but there's no doubt he's a top ten talent. One of the best shooters in the country last season, he could slot in and help a team win games as a strong wing next season. 11. Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor) Scott Sewell / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'9” | Weight: 230 | Age: 19 NBA Comparisons: Aaron Gordon, Jae Crowder Sochan lacks explosiveness, but makes up for it with his willingness to do the little things. He likely doesn't have a superstar ceiling, but projects to be a guy that makes a huge impact in playoff games one day in a defined role. 12. Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'5” | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 NBA Comparisons: Devin Booker, Jalen Suggs Davis could certainly end up being a steal later in the lottery, playing with passion and effort on both ends of the floor. Combine that with a smooth shooting stroke and good size as a combo guard, he could be the perfect fit for a fringe playoff team moving forward. 13. Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'10” | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 NBA Comparisons: Brandon Ingram, Paul George There's always a few prospects in each draft that are home run swings. Sometimes they end up being elite prospects, while other times they flare out of the league in a few seasons. In this class, Dieng could be the most risky prospect taken in the top half of the first round. He's shown much improvement, but still is extremely raw. 14. Mark Williams (Center | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports Height: 7'1” | Weight: 245 | Age: 20 NBA Comparisons: Hassan Whiteside, Clint Capela There's no prospect in this class that is anywhere near the size of Williams. With an absurd standing reach and one of the most efficient offensive bodies of work of any player last season, he can be impactful without a high usage rate at the next level. 15. Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State) Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'5” | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 NBA Comparisons: Caris LeVert, Jamal Murray Branham measured well at the combine, which is a huge reason he's starting to fly up boards. He's a great 3-point shooter and has the tools to evolve into a productive defender as well. 16. Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite) Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'4” | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 NBA Comparisons: Bradley Beal, Jordan Poole Once a projected top five pick in this class, Hardy has fallen down boards over the past few months following an underwhelming G League campaign. While he scored a ton of points, it's unclear whether he's going to be able to do the same in the NBA without being a high volume guy. Efficiency is key at the next level, and that will determine his ceiling. 17. Tari Eason (Forward | LSU) Maria Lysaker / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'7” | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 NBA Comparisons: Herb Jones, Jerami Grant In theory, Eason is the perfect forward for the modern NBA. He's got great size and plays with a high motor. For him, it'll come down to being in the right situation early and playing within a defined role during his developmental years. 18. Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas) Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'5” | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 NBA Comparisons: Victor Oladipo, Jrue Holiday While Agbaji is one of the most NBA ready prospects in this entire class, his age is what will keep him from going near the top of the draft. With that in mind, he's the perfect prospect for a team in the middle of the first round who needs an instant contributor. 19. TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'3” | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 NBA Comparisons: D'Angelo Russell, Tyrese Maxey This is a draft that lacks many true point guards, meaning Washington is one of the best despite being projected outside of the lottery. If he's surrounded by other scorers at the NBA level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him produce more assists as a rookie than most of his peers. 20. Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee) MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK Height: 6'10” | Weight: 230 | Age: 19 NBA Comparisons: Michael Porter Jr., Tobias Harris Another prospect who did himself no favors last season, Baldwin Jr. went from one of the top prospects in this class to a guy who might be entering the draft a year too early. He's got the size and shooting stroke to be a no-brainer in the first round on paper, but has several red flags as well. 21. Bryce McGowens (Forward | Nebraska) Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'6” | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 NBA Comparisons: Zach LaVine, Harrison Barnes NBA front offices love long, bouncy wings. While he's proven to be fairly inconsistent to this point, McGowens fits that mold. If he carves out a more well-rounded game, he could be a legitimate scoring threat early in his career. 22. Dalen Terry (Guard | Arizona) Orlando Ramirez / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'6” | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 NBA Comparisons: Will Barton, Tyrese Haliburton A prospect that played great on the biggest stage last season, Terry is a guy who could end up being a huge steal in this class. He's got excellent size for a modern NBA guard and plays with a ton of energy. While Terry doesn't project to be an elite scorer, he is a great playmaker and can generate good looks for others. 23. Nikola Jovic (Guard | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'10” | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 NBA Comparisons: Danilo Gallinari, Nemanja Bjelica Even in the modern NBA, there's not many 6-foot-10 point guards that can score from the perimeter. Jovic is just that, and could end up being a quality pick in the first round if the rest of his game comes around. 24. Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame) Brad Mills / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'4” | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 NBA Comparisons: Jordan Poole, Bones Hyland While he hasn't been talked about much in the pre-draft process, Wesley has some of the most offensive upside of any guard in this class. He's slippery and smooth on that end of the floor and can score points in a hurry. 25. Caleb Houstan (Forward | Michigan) Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Height: 6'8” | Weight: 205 | Age: 19 NBA Comparisons: Danny Green, Saddiq Bey Another highly anticipated freshman last season, Houstan didn't produce near as much as expected. Regardless, he's a prime target for a team who is willing to take time to let him grow into the player he could ultimately be. Although the 6-foot-8 forward could have gone back to college for another season and potentially go in the lottery of the 2023 NBA Draft, Houstan can instead develop on a rebuilding team or in a G League system. 26. Jalen Williams (Forward | Santa Clara) James Snook / USA Today Height: 6'6” | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 NBA Comparisons: Jae Crowder, Robert Covington At the end of the college season, Williams wasn't projected to go in the first round. Now, it seems like that's almost certainly going to be where he's selected. A quick riser following a spectacular combine, the 21-year-old has real two-way potential. 27. E.J. Liddell (Forward | Ohio State) Barbara J. Perenic / Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK Height: 6'6” | Weight: 245 | Age: 21 NBA Comparisons: Paul Millsap, Grant Williams Liddell feels like a safe prospect late in the first with his ability to knock down 3-pointers and block shots at a high rate. He's got sneaky athleticism and gives effort on every single possession. Off the bench, he could be a solid piece for any team moving forward. 28. MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite) Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'5” | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 NBA Comparisons: Trevor Ariza, Kelly Oubre Jr. Somewhat overshadowed by his teammates in the G League last season playing with the Ignite, Beauchamp could be a sneaky pickup for a team near the end of the first round. He's got great size for his position, but will need to improve his shooting if he wants to get minutes at the next level. 29. Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor) Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'7” | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 NBA Comparisons: Mo Harkless, Kenrich Williams Brown has an ideal NBA frame, but still has quite a bit of work to do with his overall game. He's young and athletic, but needs to improve as a shooter and become a more well-rounded player in general. 30. Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee) Bryan Lynn / USA TODAY Sports Height: 6'0” | Weight: 175 | Age: 19 NBA Comparisons: Darius Garland, Terry Rozier He's one of the best playmakers in this class, but Chandler will likely fall in this draft due to his size. Standing at just under 6-foot-1, he's projected to be limited in many facets at the next level despite being a productive player in college. Even then, he still should be a quality contributor in a backup guard role.

