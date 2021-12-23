SI Thunder: 2022 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0
The Oklahoma City Thunder will have up to three first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, it's just a matter of where those picks fall at this point. With that in mind, Nick Crain of SI Thunder has dropped the first edition of the InsideTheThunder.com 2022 NBA Draft Big Board.
Keep in mind, this isn't a mock draft or what order we think players will be drafted in. This is a big board of who we think the top prospects are based on their NBA potential.
Let's take a look at our top 30 prospects in the 2022 class. Over the coming months, the SI Thunder team will further break down each of these prospects and more individually.
2022 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0
1. Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)
2. Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)
3. Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)
4. Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)
5. Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)
6. Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)
7. Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)
8. Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)
9. Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)
10. Nikola Jovic (Guard | International)
11. Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)
12. Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International)
13. Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)
14. Caleb Houstan (Forward | Michigan)
15. TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)
16. Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)
17. Yannick Nzosa (Center | International)
18. A.J. Griffin (Forward | Duke)
19. Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)
20. Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Kentucky)
21. Michael Foster Jr. (Forward | G League Ignite)
22. Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)
23. Max Christie (Forward | Michigan State)
24. JD Davison (Guard | Alabama)
25. Peyton Watson (Forward | UCLA)
26. MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite)
27. Mark Williams (Center | Duke)
28. Harrison Ingram (Forward | Stanford)
29. Wendell Moore Jr. (Guard | Duke)
30. Roko Prkacin (Forward | International)
