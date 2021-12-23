SI Thunder: 2022 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0

With the 2022 NBA Draft taking place on June 23, SI Thunder drops the first edition of their big board.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have up to three first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, it's just a matter of where those picks fall at this point. With that in mind, Nick Crain of SI Thunder has dropped the first edition of the InsideTheThunder.com 2022 NBA Draft Big Board.

Keep in mind, this isn't a mock draft or what order we think players will be drafted in. This is a big board of who we think the top prospects are based on their NBA potential.

Let's take a look at our top 30 prospects in the 2022 class. Over the coming months, the SI Thunder team will further break down each of these prospects and more individually.

2022 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0 1. Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 2. Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 3. Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 4. Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 5. Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 6. Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite) Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports 7. Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee) MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK 8. Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 9. Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor) Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports 10. Nikola Jovic (Guard | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

11. Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite) Patrick Gorski / USA TODAY Sports 12. Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 13. Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 14. Caleb Houstan (Forward | Michigan) Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK 15. TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 16. Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite) Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports 17. Yannick Nzosa (Center | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 18. A.J. Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 19. Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 20. Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Kentucky) Bryan Lynn / USA TODAY Sports 21. Michael Foster Jr. (Forward | G League Ignite) Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports 22. Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 23. Max Christie (Forward | Michigan State) Nick King / Lansing State Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK 24. JD Davison (Guard | Alabama) Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK 25. Peyton Watson (Forward | UCLA) Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports 26. MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite) Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports 27. Mark Williams (Center | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 28. Harrison Ingram (Forward | Stanford) Stan Szeto / USA TODAY Sports 29. Wendell Moore Jr. (Guard | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 30. Roko Prkacin (Forward | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

