    December 23, 2021
    SI Thunder: 2022 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0

    With the 2022 NBA Draft taking place on June 23, SI Thunder drops the first edition of their big board.
    The Oklahoma City Thunder will have up to three first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, it's just a matter of where those picks fall at this point. With that in mind, Nick Crain of SI Thunder has dropped the first edition of the InsideTheThunder.com 2022 NBA Draft Big Board.

    Keep in mind, this isn't a mock draft or what order we think players will be drafted in. This is a big board of who we think the top prospects are based on their NBA potential.

    Let's take a look at our top 30 prospects in the 2022 class. Over the coming months, the SI Thunder team will further break down each of these prospects and more individually.

    2022 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0

    1. Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

    Paolo Banchero, 2022 NBA Draft

    2. Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

    Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

    3. Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

    Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

    4. Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

    Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

    5. Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)

    Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

    6. Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)

    Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft

    7. Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

    Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

    8. Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

    Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

    9. Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)

    Kendall Brown, 2022 NBA Draft

    10. Nikola Jovic (Guard | International)

    NBA Draft


    11. Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)

    NBA Draft Lottery

    12. Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International)

    Adam Silver 2019 NBA Draft

    13. Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)

    Trevor Keels, 2022 NBA Draft

    14. Caleb Houstan (Forward | Michigan)

    Caleb Houston, 2022 NBA Draft

    15. TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

    TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

    16. Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)

    Dyson Daniels, 2022 NBA Draft

    17. Yannick Nzosa (Center | International)

    NBA Draft

    18. A.J. Griffin (Forward | Duke)

    A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

    19. Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

    Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

    20. Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Kentucky)

    Kennedy Chandler, 2022 NBA Draft

    21. Michael Foster Jr. (Forward | G League Ignite)

    Michael Foster Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

    22. Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

    Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

    23. Max Christie (Forward | Michigan State)

    Max Christie, 2022 NBA Draft

    24. JD Davison (Guard | Alabama)

    JD Davison, 2022 NBA Draft

    25. Peyton Watson (Forward | UCLA)

    Peyton Watson, 2022 NBA Draft

    26. MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite)

    MarJon Beauchamp, 2022 NBA Draft

    27. Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

    Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

    28. Harrison Ingram (Forward | Stanford)

    Harrison Ingram, 2022 NBA Draft

    29. Wendell Moore Jr. (Guard | Duke)

    Wendell Moore Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

    30. Roko Prkacin (Forward | International)

    NBA Draft

