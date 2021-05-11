Standings Watch: Thunder Slide Earns Best Odds at No. 1 Pick

In a historically bad stretch of play, the Oklahoma City Thunder have earned the third-best lottery odds in the 2021 NBA Draft.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Thunder have been outscored by 490 points in their last 25 games, the worst margin of defeat by any team in any 25-game span in NBA history. The previous worst was by the 92-93 Mavericks (489 points), who went 11-71 that season.

For optimistic fans, the slide has earned the Thunder the third-worst record in the league, meaning they’ll have a share of the best odds (14%) at the No. 1 pick.

Houston and Detroit hold the worst and second-worst records, respectively, and Cleveland, Orlando, and Minnesota are hot on Oklahoma City’s heels.

One thing is certain, with this draft class, every team is vying for top picks.

Here are the current lottery odds:

1. Houston Rockets (16-52)

2. Detroit Pistons (20-49)

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-48)

T4. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-47)

T4. Orlando Magic (21-47)

T4. Minnesota Timberwolves (21-47)

7. Toronto Raptors (27-41)

8. Chicago Bulls (29-39)

9. Sacramento Kings (30-38)

10. New Orleans Pelicans (31-37)

With three less than winnable games remaining, OKC will have a shot at the top pick, and a more than decent chance to land a top-5 selection.

The Thunder finish off their 2021 slate with the Kings on Tuesday, the Jazz on Friday and the Clippers for their final games on Sunday.