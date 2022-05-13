Tankathon Mock Draft: Thunder Take Unconventional Route

Oklahoma City took two unconventional picks in the most recent Tankathon spin.

Oklahoma City bolstered it’s defense even more with two defensive-minded draftees in the most recent Tankathon Mock Draft.

With the 2022 NBA Draft on the horizon, the Thunder are again looking to add premier pieces to its growing core.

This season, Oklahoma City was fortunate to land a second lottery pick at the hands of the Pelicans, who ousted the Clippers in the Western Conference play-in game.

OKC currently holds the fourth and twelfth best odds, and will look to continue bolstering its roster in hopes for future success.

Here is a randomly generated mock draft presented via Tankathon:

The Result

The Picks

No. 1 Magic: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

No. 2 Pistons: Paolo Banchero, Duke

No. 3 Knicks: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

No. 4 Thunder: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

No. 5 Rockets: Keegan Murray, Iowa

No. 6 Pacers: Jalen Duren, Memphis

No. 7 Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

No. 8 Kings: AJ Griffin, Duke

No. 9 Pelicans: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

No. 10 Spurs: Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

No. 11 Wizards: Tari Eason, LSU

No. 12 Thunder: Mark Williams, Duke

No. 13 Hornets: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

No. 14 Cavaliers: Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite

The Rationale

Just four days out from the lottery, InsideTheThunder.com’s Tankathon series is officially wrapping up.

In the most recent spin, Oklahoma City finally stayed pat at No. 4 and selected Purdue’s Jaden Ivey. While they’d likely try to package some picks and move up, it wouldn’t be that big of a stretch for the Thunder and general manager Sam Presti to take Ivey.

OKC still isn’t in position to pass on the best available player, and that’s Ivey at No. 4. Plus, Presti valued Russell Westbrook, who may be one of the closer comparisons to Ivey.

The Knicks jumped up to No. 3 and grabbed defensive anchor and potentially generational center Chet Holmgren.

The Pelicans added Johnny Davis to learn from CJ McCollum for a few seasons, and the Spurs took a flyer on Shaedon Sharpe of Kentucky.

With another guard added at No. 4, OKC had the green light with the twelfth pick to finally take a true starting center. Mark Williams is an intelligent glass cleaner with solid instincts all over the court.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.