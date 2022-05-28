The Thunder's Top Options with the 30th Pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

Oklahoma City has plenty of options at pick No. 30 in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 202 NBA Draft is fast approaching, and they’re likely in the best position they’ve ever been in.

General manager Sam Presti and the Thunder own picks No. 2 and 12, are are looking to continue fortifying their ranks in hope of one day getting back to the NBA Finals.

While the top prospects are hot commodities, here are some of the top options at twelve:

Option 1, Gabriele Procida

An Italian wing prospect who spent the last year electrically playing for Fortitude Kontatto Bologna, Procida is as smooth as they come.

He’s got a game built for the NBA, with smooth handles, playmaking and shot creation, and a 3-point shot to match. He stands at 6-foot-6, and is just 19-years-old.

Presti could very well have his eye on Procida at 30, but it’s very possible he’s off the board by then.

Option 2, Patrick Baldwin Jr.

A lengthy, well-built spot up shooter who struggled in his freshman campaign at Milwaukee, Baldwin Jr. is likely one of the highest risk picks in the draft.

The 6-foot-10 was highly touted out of high school, but struggled mightily in his lone college season — to the point he reportedly may be returning for one more collegiate season. He showed true promise offensively in preseason and before.

If he is there, though, Presti could take a huge swing in drafting the former sniper.

MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK

Option 3, Ismael Kamagate

A high-motor defensive-minded center who could be perfect for the small-ball future of the NBA, Kamagate could catch Presti’s eye.

Standing at 6-foot-11, Kamagate averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for Paris Basketball. His motor hasn’t seemed to run out yet, and he’s a dominant, agile rim-protector.

He isn’t special on the offensive end, but should function well in transition, and potentially in the pick-and-roll. He wouldn’t be asked to do much out of the gate for OKC, and he could be just what Presti is looking for at No. 30.

