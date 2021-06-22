Thunder Draft: Lottery Night Could Change Future of the Franchise

Tuesday night's draft lottery could be the single most pivotal night in the last decade for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The results of the NBA Draft Lottery will have a long-term affect on the future of the Thunder franchise and how quickly they're able to once again contend for a championship. With how variable the outcomes could be, OKC could end up with their superstar duo in one draft or just take a guy who ends up being a role player.

This variability falls between the odds of both the Thunder's own pick and the pick of the Houston Rockets. If OKC is able to take the Houston pick at No. 5 alongside their own potential top-five pick, they truly could select two franchise cornerstones on the same night in July's draft.

This isn't to say that if the Thunder end up with just pick No. 7 in the lottery, which is the worst case scenario for the team, that they can't expedite their rebuild. Every year, there's a handful of players taken outside of the top-five who end up being excellent players and even NBA All-Stars. In fact, guys like Devin Booker and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could meet in the NBA Finals, were both taken late in the lottery.

The difference is playing the odds.

Over the past decade, the majority of All-NBA and MVP type players have been taken in the top five of their respective drafts. While there's been just as many guys taken in the top five of their class that never lived up to their draft position, history tells us that guys in the top handful of picks typically rise to stardom.

If the Thunder are able to land two top-five picks, that's double the chances at getting a superstar talent to put alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

If not, Thunder GM Sam Presti has a history of draft success and will most certainly have a shot at taking the steal of the draft just outside the top five. Regardless, Tuesday night will be extremely pivotal for the Thunder.