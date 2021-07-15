Thunder Draft Rewind: A Forgettable 2010 OKC Draft Class

Entering the draft with three first round picks, Sam Presti made a win-now move to eventually acquire Kendrick Perkins.

After three fanatic drafts, Sam Presti was unable to work his magic for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2010 NBA Draft.

Entering the night with four picks, Presti mostly leveraged his draft capital for trades.

Presti selected Craig Brackins and Quincy Pondexter near the end of the first round, eventually trading both players to New Orleans for Cole Aldrich.

Brackins and Pondexter were by no means success stories in New Orleans, but nobody really won the trade as Aldrich spent two seasons in OKC as a bit-part role player. After playing just 44 games in two seasons for the Thunder, Aldrich was traded to the Houston Rockets as an add-on to the James Harden trade.

The second big move Presti made in 2010 was sending draftee Eric Bledsoe to the Los Angeles Clippers for a future first round pick.

Later, Presti would later flip that pick into Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins, who helped bring a new level of physicality to Oklahoma City.

While many were critical of Perkins’ offensive abilities throughout his playoff runs with the Thunder, he was a veteran leader who was brought in to help the maturation of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Harden.

Finally, Presti drafted Magnum Rolle in the second round with the 51st overall pick, but he was sent to the Indiana Pacers for Ryan Reid, who was the 57th pick in the 2010 draft.

Reid, a 6-foot-8 power forward out of Florida State, only made five appearances total for the Thunder.