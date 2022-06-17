Thunder Draft: Second Round Steal Potential at No. 34 Overall

With their third and final pick, the Thunder could find real value at No. 34 overall.

The Oklahoma City Thunder could come out of the 2022 NBA Draft as one of the most improved teams overall. With two lottery picks, there's a real chance they land a future star.

Even outside of those two lottery selections, Oklahoma City has a great opportunity to add to its young core early in the second round. With the fourth pick in that round, the Thunder will have the chance to take a project at No. 34 overall.

Whether this is a player that's fallen after being projected in the first round or just a raw prospect that needs the right system to develop, OKC will take this pick very seriously.

Who are some of the prospects that could make the most sense at No. 34?

John Butler (Florida State) Alicia Devine / Tallahassee Democrat-USA TODAY NETWORK On paper, Butler seems like a clear first-round prospect. He's an 18-year-old 7-footer that plays on the wing and knocked down nearly 40% of his 3-pointers last season. However, his frame is nowhere near NBA ready meaning he will really struggle with physicality at the next level. Similar to Aleksej Pokusevski of the Thunder, he's got unique skills on the perimeter as a 7-footer but has a lot of work to do. If Oklahoma City really wants to take a swing on another long prospect that will take quite a bit of time to come around, Butler could be the guy. Max Christie (Michigan State) Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Although he's not as highly ranked as he was projected to be this time last year, Christie still has quite a bit of upside. He was one of the top freshman in the country entering last season, but didn't perform as well as many expected. Either way, he's set to be a prime target in the second round for a team like the Thunder. A quality 3-point shooter with good size at 6-foot-6, the Michigan State product could end up being one of the better players in this class down the road. It could take several years of development for him to get there, but Christie would be worth the swing Christian Braun (Kansas) Evert Nelson / The Capital-Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK A real competitor that plays with fire and is a proven winner, Braun would fit in perfectly on a rebuilding team. He's got great size at 6-foot-7 and has the ability to stretch the floor. He shot 37.8% from deep in three years at Kansas. The grit that Braun plays with really shows on the defensive end, where his high motor can fluster opposing players. He won't be a star at the NBA level, but could turn into an extremely important role player. Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest) Dawson Powers / USA TODAY Sports One of the most consistent 3-point shooters in this draft, LaRavia could certainly be taken in the first round. If not, a poor shooting team like Oklahoma City should jump at the opportunity to take him. A 6-foot-8 forward, LaRavia converted on 37.1% of his shots from beyond the arc in his college career and projects to be a good shooter at the next level. He does lack the athleticism of other forwards in this class, but has the size to make up for it. Josh Minott (Memphis) [Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports] Minott was often overshadowed last season due to playing alongside a lottery pick in Jalen Duren. However, he was quietly one of the better defensive players in the country and was a key piece of that team. With elite size at 6-foot-8 on the wing, that defensive upside should be very appealing to every team across the league. On the flip side, he's one of the worst shooters of any perimeter player in this class. In his lone college season at Memphis, he knocked down less than 15% of his 3-point attempts. As such, he rarely took shots from that distance which clogged the lane at times for his teammates. If he's able to develop a better shot and space the floor at the next level, Minott could be the steal of this class.

