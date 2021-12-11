Thunder Firmly in the Race for Top 2022 Draft Pick

Oklahoma City will continue to be in the race for the top 2022 NBA Draft selection.

Tied for the second worst record in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder are firmly in the race for the top prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft.

After a competitive 6-8 start to the season, injuries riddled the starting lineup, leading to eight straight losses. One of which was the largest in NBA history.

The Thunder’s company near the bottom of the standings include the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.

Oklahoma City is going to scrape out some wins. A late surge against the Pistons and defensive effort against the Raptors were proof of this. But the Thunder aren’t handedly better than any single team in the NBA.

Houston, who shared an 8-17 record, has beaten Oklahoma City twice. Detroit amassed an 18-point lead. The Thunder won’t see Orlando til later in the season, but it’s a safe bet they won’t be able to sleepwalk through that contest.

With the NBA’s decently new draft odds, the three bottom teams will all have a 14 percent chance at the top selection.

Currently, OKC and Houston are tied for the fourth and fifth best odds, but it wouldn’t be a long shot for the Thunder to sneak into one of Detroit, Orlando or New Orleans spots nat any points of the season.

The Pelicans will soon get back superstar Zion Williamson, who will significantly help their chances of winning.

Whoever wins out on the NBA lottery will have their choice of Paulo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and numerous other stars ready for their shot in the league.

For now, though, the Thunder look to a looming contest against the Dallas Mavericks at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

