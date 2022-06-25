Top of Class: Thunder Blow Away Draft Night and Build Future With Bright Stars

The Thunder have been waiting for the draft since well before the season ended, on Thursday they finally got to show what they had been planning.

Oklahoma City had their Finals on Friday.

It was the day the organization and the fan base had waited all season for. For many it was Christmas in June. The Thunder were slated at the beginning of the night with two lottery picks and an early second rounder.

The Thunder ended up selecting three lottery picks and No. 34. Through a trade and some crafty work from Sam Presti the Thunder left the Barclays Center with four prospects who could all find their way into the rotation.

Here’s how the picks graded out.

No. 2 Chet Holmgren: A+ Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports The Magic turned the tides that had all but shown Jabari Smith heading to Orlando at No. 1 instead the Magic took Paolo Banchero. The Thunder had a choice, they could select Smith, most draft analysts No. 1 overall prospect. But the Thunder stuck to their guns and selected Chet Holmgren, who still earns an A+. It would’ve been harder for OKC to not crush this pick than it was for them to hit a home run. Holmgren is immediately NBA ready and can fill the Thunder’s biggest void at the five. With dominant post skills and a long slender frame Holmgren creates havoc in the paint. Holmgren could develop his shot a little more, but that will come with time. Nevertheless Holmgren was a grand slam pick at No. 2. He should have a long successful career in the NBA. No. 11 Ousmane Dieng: B+ Yes, you read that right. The Thunder ended up with back-to-back picks at No. 11 and 12, well kind of. The Knicks elected Ousmane Dieng and then after the fact dealt him to OKC. Most impressive of all, the Thunder were able to keep pick No. 12. Now the pick itself earns a B+ solely because the Thunder gave up three 2023 first rounders. However, that still isn’t that much considering the Thunder still have a haul of first rounders in future drafts, they didn’t give up a single one of their picks that originally belonged to them and all three picks are protected at various levels. Now for Dieng he provides solid length for OKC and could find himself in an expanded role early in his time at OKC. Dieng comes at a position in desperate need of depth for OKC, and he provides the skill set to fix those problems. All in all the Thunder got a solid piece with this New York selection. No. 12 Jaylen Williams: B+ Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports The Thunder had an array of options who had seen themselves slide a small distance at No. 12. The likes of Jalen Duren and AJ Griffin remained on the board, but OKC instead looked in a different direction. They decided on a guard. Jalen Williams of Santa Clara. Williams was a little shocking at this pick, but it doesn’t make it a bad pick. He would most likely not be available at OKC’s next selection. Williams certainly has the skill set of a lottery pick; he just didn’t play at a school where he was able to showcase it at the highest levels. Williams has the chance to begin as the backup No. 2 or 3 guard with the chance to even crack the starting rotation at some point. The pick may have been a shock at the time but it was a solid pick. No. 34 Jaylin Williams: B- The Thunder had options at No. 12 and they had plenty at No. 34. The Thunder could’ve gone many different directions with their final pick of the 2022 draft. Including simply trading the pick, but they kept it and selected more size in the form of Arkansas center Jaylin Willams. Not to be confused with the No. 12 pick Jalen Williams. This Williams is a long and stocky center who can come off the bench and provide more true center depth for Oklahoma City, something the team lacked in previous seasons. Selecting Williams rounded out an all-around impressive draft from Sam Presti and the Thunder front office. Overall the Thunder crushed the draft and could reap the rewards next season.

