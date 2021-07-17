Watch: Potential Steal Brandon Boston's 2021 Draft Combine Interview
Potential Thunder target Brandon Boston Jr. interviews at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine.
One of the biggest steals in the 2021 NBA Draft could be Brandon Boston Jr. out of Kentucky.
He came into his freshman season at Kentucky as the seventh-best recruit in the country. Although things gradually got better throughout the season, his overall body of work in college was extremely disappointing relative to what was expected.
Boston Jr. averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as a freshman.
He spoke to the media at the recent draft combine.