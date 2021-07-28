Watch: Projected Top Three Pick Evan Mobley's Pre-NBA Draft Interview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly interested in trading up to acquire talented USC center Evan Mobley.

Long seen as one of the most coveted prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft, USC center Evan Mobley is seen as a target the Oklahoma City Thunder would love to trade up and draft on Thursday's NBA Draft.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti enters the evening with six draft picks to his name, giving OKC flexibility to play Let's Make a Deal on draft night.

Mobley was tight lipped about what teams he has spoken with ahead of the draft, content to let the chips fall where they may.