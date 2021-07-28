Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Watch: Projected Top Three Pick Evan Mobley's Pre-NBA Draft Interview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly interested in trading up to acquire talented USC center Evan Mobley.
Author:
Publish date:

Long seen as one of the most coveted prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft, USC center Evan Mobley is seen as a target the Oklahoma City Thunder would love to trade up and draft on Thursday's NBA Draft. 

Thunder general manager Sam Presti enters the evening with six draft picks to his name, giving OKC flexibility to play Let's Make a Deal on draft night. 

Mobley was tight lipped about what teams he has spoken with ahead of the draft, content to let the chips fall where they may.

Evan Mobley, USC Trojans
Draft Coverage

Watch: Projected Top Three Pick Evan Mobley's Pre-NBA Draft Interview

Aleksej Pokusevski, Oklahoma City Thunder
Draft Coverage

OKC Thunder: Las Vegas Summer League Schedule Announced

Josh Primo
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft: Josh Primo Is Primed To Take League By Storm As Youngest Player

Generic
News

Oklahoma City Thunder Announce 2021-22 Preseason Schedule

Jalen Johnson
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Big Risks with 16th, 18th Picks

James Bouknight
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Best Options At Pick No. 6

Kemba Walker
News

Report: Thunder Optimistic They Can Trade Kemba Walker Before 2021-22 Season

USATSI_15640305
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Chance on Pure Scorer