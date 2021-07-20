Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: Tennessee's Jaden Springer At NBA Combine

Jaden Springer is a projected first round pick who could be a target for the OKC Thunder.
Author:
Publish date:

Jaden Springer is a 6-foot-4 guard out of Tennessee who played in just one college season before making the leap to the NBA. A knock-down 3-point shooter, he could quickly make an impact at the next level for the right team.

Ahead of the upcoming draft, Springer spoke to the media at the draft combine, giving insight into what type of player he is. In the next couple of weeks, he should become a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

