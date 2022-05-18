Skip to main content

Who Should the Thunder Take with the No. 12 Overall Pick?

Oklahoma City could swing for the fences with the No. 12 overall selection.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have two selections in the lottery of the 2022 NBA Draft. While their own pick will be at No. 2 overall, they'll also have the No. 12 pick via the LA Clippers. In the first selection Oklahoma City will make as a result of the Paul George trade, there should be quality options late in the lottery.

After taking who could end up being the face of the franchise with the second pick, the Thunder could look to take a risk at No. 12 overall. Additionally, they could hope someone projected in the top ten slips and becomes a steal for them late in the lottery.

With that in mind, who should OKC consider with the No. 12 pick?

Option 1: Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite

Dyson Daniels, 2022 NBA Draft

A versatile guard that continues to impress scouts, there's a good chance Daniels won't be on the board at No. 12 overall for the Thunder. However, if he somehow slips to the late lottery, he'd be yet another solid defender and playmaker that fits the system in Oklahoma City perfectly. 

Option 2: Jalen Duren, Memphis

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

Although it's a weak class when it comes to traditional centers, Duren projects to be the best. If he falls due to teams looking for more versatile forwards, he would be a no brainer for the Thunder. With his elite athleticism and high motor, he could slot in as the starting center on opening night. 

Option 3: Ousmane Dieng, International

NBA Draft

One of the more risky players that could go in the lottery, Dieng is a longterm project. He could end up being the steal of the draft in the late lottery, or could never end up becoming a legitimate contributor at the NBA level. With the second pick in the lottery for OKC, taking a swing on a guy like Dieng makes sense. He's the perfect modern forward with his length and versatility. 

Option 4: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft

If Oklahoma City wants to select a glue guy at No. 12 that projects to be the ultimate two-way role player, Sochan is the perfect fit. He'll likely never become a superstar, but projects to be a player that impacts games at the highest level doing the little things. He's got a long way to go as a shooter, but can defend all five positions on the floor. 

Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

Davis is a skilled scorer, but has slipped on boards over the past few months. Given all of the hype is going towards Jaden Ivey and Shaedon Sharpe, Davis seems to be less coveted of late. With that in mind, he could end up being a steal late in the lottery. Although the Thunder are already guard heavy, that shouldn't mean avoiding someone that could develop into an elite scorer at the NBA level.

