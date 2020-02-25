InsideTheThunder
Video: Andre Roberson's Road Back to the NBA

Erik Gee

Andre Roberson is back in Oklahoma City, and Thunder fans are, well, excited? It's not scientific research, but based on the few social media post I've seen, the reaction is mixed at best. On the one hand, you have the thunder loyalist who want nothing but the best for anyone who wears blue and orange, on the other, some see Roberson's 25.7 shooting percentage from beyond the arc and cringe at all the corner threes he seems to miss in bulk. 

No matter what side of the fence you're on, don't get too excited about seeing Roberson return to the court. He hasn't played an NBA game in two years, so just getting back into shape will take time, even if he has been keeping up with his conditioning, guarding some of the association's best players is a much taller task. 

According to Donovan, Roberson wasn't cleared to play and chose not to; he was just in a place where what he was dealing with wouldn't allow him to feel comfortable being on the floor. I have argued that Roberson's condition is just as much mental as it is physical. Whatever the case, he must show that his knee can hold up weather it's the Thunder or another team Roberson is going into a free agent Summer with more uncertainty than the Democratic presidential nomination.  

For any organization to take a chance on him, not only must he be healthy, but he also must show that he trusts his body enough to play with the type of intensity he demonstrated before that night in Detroit. 

During his rehab, Roberson has been back and forth between Oklahoma City and Los Angeles; hopefully, he's here to stay awhile.  

Comments (2)
Erik Gee
Erik Gee

Editor

I don't see him coming back this season. Donovan won't mess with his rotations right now, and there is no way Dre is in shape enough to play even a few minutes in a game. He would need to acclimate to the team and that would take too much time. What he needs to do is just show he can play with no restrictions physically and mentally.

CJCarroll
CJCarroll

I don't feel it would be smart to bring him back this year. Maybe resign him if they feel comfortable with his health after the season, but for much less than what he's making now. Maybe let him play summer league if possible.

