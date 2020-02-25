Video: Andre Roberson's Road Back to the NBA

Andre Roberson is back in Oklahoma City, and Thunder fans are, well, excited? It's not scientific research, but based on the few social media post I've seen, the reaction is mixed at best. On the one hand, you have the thunder loyalist who want nothing but the best for anyone who wears blue and orange, on the other, some see Roberson's 25.7 shooting percentage from beyond the arc and cringe at all the corner threes he seems to miss in bulk.

No matter what side of the fence you're on, don't get too excited about seeing Roberson return to the court. He hasn't played an NBA game in two years, so just getting back into shape will take time, even if he has been keeping up with his conditioning, guarding some of the association's best players is a much taller task.

According to Donovan, Roberson wasn't cleared to play and chose not to; he was just in a place where what he was dealing with wouldn't allow him to feel comfortable being on the floor. I have argued that Roberson's condition is just as much mental as it is physical. Whatever the case, he must show that his knee can hold up weather it's the Thunder or another team Roberson is going into a free agent Summer with more uncertainty than the Democratic presidential nomination.

For any organization to take a chance on him, not only must he be healthy, but he also must show that he trusts his body enough to play with the type of intensity he demonstrated before that night in Detroit.

During his rehab, Roberson has been back and forth between Oklahoma City and Los Angeles; hopefully, he's here to stay awhile.