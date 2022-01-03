10-Day Checkup: Evaluating the Play of OKC's Latest Signees
With a health-and-safety list stacking as high as six last week, the Oklahoma City Thunder entrusted members of their G League affiliate, Oklahoma City Blue, in their places.
Under the provisions of 10-day hardship deals, Thunder GM Sam Presti divvied out a collective four contracts through the course of last Monday and Tuesday – in essence giving the Blue’s top performers an opportunity of a lifetime.
Through one week worth of playtime, and deals on the downward spiral, here is how Oklahoma City’s newest additions have done under the spotlight:
Scotty Hopson
For Scotty Hopson, Oklahoma City’s 10-day offer handed the forward not only his first call-up in close to three years, but also set a decade’s worth of dreaming into reality.
After playing three seasons at Tennessee, including a 17.0-point average as a junior, Hopson failed to hear his name called in the 2011 NBA Draft. Despite that, he kept on pushing. In a pursuit of an NBA breakthrough, the 32-year-old played for 15 different franchises across eight different countries, all in a 10-year span.
However, even with the forward’s impressive play in top-tier leagues such as the EuroLeague, Liga ACB, and in his latest stint, the NBL – Hopson’s NBA resume headed into last week consisted of three appearances, 15 total minutes, and zero made field goals.
His story of perseverance hit a major milestone Wednesday evening.
In one appearance with the Thunder, Hopson tallied his first pair of NBA baskets, closing his season debut with four points, one rebound, and one assist in 18 minutes.
Given Hopson is the eldest member within the roster, the likelihood of the former Volunteer to garner a second 10-day contract, or more, from the Thunder are minimal. But, one thing is for certain, the veteran’s persistence should leave a positive impression on all 30 organizations.
Rob Edwards
Rob Edwards joined the Thunder lines last week as a mystifying scoring option. Thus far, the 24-year-old has yet to erupt, but a recent minute uptick has shifted some plates.
Following five years in college across Cleveland State and Arizona State, Edwards entered the Thunder organization last season as the Blue’s second-round pick in the G League Draft. After an impressive rookie season for the Blue, Edwards unleashed two 20-point efforts in the Summer League, but a lack of offers placed him with the Blue for a second season.
Fast forward to the present day, Edward’s two years of OKC Blue dedication have paid off.
Edwards’ opening days with the Thunder saw the guard out of the rotation, even being seated in the second row during the team’s initial homestand. However, two appearances in the previous week have also unlocked some doors for the guard.
After a two-minute sample last week, Edwards garnered first half minutes in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. In his nine minutes of run, the 24-year-old cashed in his hallmarked left-wing triple for his first-career points while adding three rebounds.
With a Thunder roster permeating with young backcourt talent on their main roster, additional health-and-safety entries, or open roster spots, would likely be needed for Edwards to carry added run. However, with one more game still under contract, an offensive breakthrough could net the guard serious attention.
Olivier Sarr
Olivier Sarr has checked all the boxes in a paltry sample, but inconsistent minutes have plagued the 22-year-old through one week of run.
After playing his collegiate days with Wake Forest and Kentucky, Sarr went undrafted in the latest NBA Draft, instead inking an Exhibit-10 contract with the Blue. Sarr’s rookie season in the G has boxed the big man into a primary bench role as a hyperactive assignment list thrusted the 7-footer onto the backburner. Though, with his recent NBA play, it’d be hard to picture him outside of the Blue’s starting five.
Sarr’s NBA debut stormed a whirlwind of clamor and praises across social media as less than 24 hours after putting pen to paper, the center jolted Oklahoma City with four points, five rebounds, and two blocks, both coming in a 45-second stretch, across 12 minutes for a sea of contract cries. Though Sarr showed prowess as a rim runner and rim protector, the Frenchman has played a mere two minutes since.
Oklahoma City is in desperate need of a young frontcourt piece with both Mike Muscala and Derrick Favors at the age of 30, though Sarr’s recent minute cutoff leaves some room for thought. The 22-year-old has exceeded expectations so far, but he’ll need to impress Wednesday as well, given he receives minutes.
Jaylen Hoard
Jaylen Hoard entered Oklahoma City’s 10-day log as the most familiar face joining the roster, but since signing – it’d be hard to remember he’s been on assignment in the first place.
Hoard received the golden ticket last season with the Thunder, earning a two-way deal with the franchise to close out the season. In the forward’s time at the NBA stage, he added a solid kick to the roster, sourcing averages of 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists across 19 appearances.
This go around – the former five-star has yet to receive a platform.
Hoard’s 10-day resume currently latched the 22-year-old to a bench warmer position in which his only check-in yielded two minutes of garbage time play. He added two rebounds in his season debut.
With a penetration-oriented game, Hoard is capable of sneaking in double-figures off of cuts and foul attempts, but a barren time at the scorer’s table has left his scouting report blank through six days.
Given his lack of minutes, it’s probable Hoard will return back to the G League following his 10-day contract. Despite this, it’s fair to suggest the forwards adds a solid locker room presence as Hoard’s social media constantly displays posts or messages of affirmation towards his teammates, both past and present.
Recommended for You
Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.