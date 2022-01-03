10-Day Checkup: Evaluating the Play of OKC's Latest Signees

For Scotty Hopson, Oklahoma City’s 10-day offer handed the forward not only his first call-up in close to three years, but also set a decade’s worth of dreaming into reality.

After playing three seasons at Tennessee, including a 17.0-point average as a junior, Hopson failed to hear his name called in the 2011 NBA Draft. Despite that, he kept on pushing. In a pursuit of an NBA breakthrough, the 32-year-old played for 15 different franchises across eight different countries, all in a 10-year span.

However, even with the forward’s impressive play in top-tier leagues such as the EuroLeague, Liga ACB, and in his latest stint, the NBL – Hopson’s NBA resume headed into last week consisted of three appearances, 15 total minutes, and zero made field goals.

His story of perseverance hit a major milestone Wednesday evening.

In one appearance with the Thunder, Hopson tallied his first pair of NBA baskets, closing his season debut with four points, one rebound, and one assist in 18 minutes.

Given Hopson is the eldest member within the roster, the likelihood of the former Volunteer to garner a second 10-day contract, or more, from the Thunder are minimal. But, one thing is for certain, the veteran’s persistence should leave a positive impression on all 30 organizations.