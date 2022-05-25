A Guide to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Assets
Key Dates
June 23 — NBA Draft
June 29 — Qualifying Offer deadline
June 30 — Free agency begins, contracts can be negotiated and trading is suspended
July 5 — Free agency moratorium ends, contracts can be signed and trading resumes
July 7-17 — NBA Summer League
2023 Roster
*With Draft additions, there will be cuts
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Guard — Starter
Josh Giddey, Guard — Starter
Luguentz Dort, Guard — Starter
Darius Bazley, Forward — Rotation
Derrick Favors, Forward — Rotation
Tre Mann, Guard — Rotation
Mike Muscala, Forward — Rotation
Aleksej Pokusevski, Forward — Rotation
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Forward — Rotation
Kenrich Williams, Forward — Rotation
Aaron Wiggins, Guard — Rotation
Isaiah Rob, Forward — Deep Bench
Theo Maledon, Guard — Deep Bench
Vit Krejci, Wing — Deep Bench
Lindy Waters III, Guard — Two-Way
2022-23 Dead/Retained Cap
Kemba Walker — $27.4M
Kyle Singler — $1.0M
Offseason Transactions
May 17 — Thunder were assigned the second and twelfth overall picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Assets
Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception — $10.3M
Bi-Annual Exception $4.0M
Draft Picks:
2022 — OKC #2, LAC #12, PHO #30, OKC #34
2023 — OKC FRP, LAC FRP, DEN FRP, WAS FRP, WAS SRP, MIA/DAL SRP
2024 — OKC FRP, HOU FRP, LAC FRP, OKC SRP, CHA SRP, MIN SRP
2025 — OKC FRP, HOU/LAC FRP, PHI FRP, MIA FRP, OKC SRP, BOS SRO, ATL SRP, PHI SRP
2026 — OKC FRP, HOU FRP, LAC FRP, OKC SRP, DAL SRP, PHI SRP
2027 — OKC FRP, OKC SRP, HOU SRP, IND SRP, MIA SRP
2028 — OKC FRP, OKC SRP, UTA SRP