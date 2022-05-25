A Guide to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Assets

Oklahoma City has an unprecedented amount of assets as they continue through their rebuild.

June 23 — NBA Draft

June 29 — Qualifying Offer deadline

June 30 — Free agency begins, contracts can be negotiated and trading is suspended

July 5 — Free agency moratorium ends, contracts can be signed and trading resumes

July 7-17 — NBA Summer League

2023 Roster

*With Draft additions, there will be cuts

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Guard — Starter

Josh Giddey, Guard — Starter

Luguentz Dort, Guard — Starter

Darius Bazley, Forward — Rotation

Derrick Favors, Forward — Rotation

Tre Mann, Guard — Rotation

Mike Muscala, Forward — Rotation

Aleksej Pokusevski, Forward — Rotation

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Forward — Rotation

Kenrich Williams, Forward — Rotation

Aaron Wiggins, Guard — Rotation

Isaiah Rob, Forward — Deep Bench

Theo Maledon, Guard — Deep Bench

Vit Krejci, Wing — Deep Bench

Lindy Waters III, Guard — Two-Way

2022-23 Dead/Retained Cap

Kemba Walker — $27.4M

Kyle Singler — $1.0M

Offseason Transactions

May 17 — Thunder were assigned the second and twelfth overall picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Assets

Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception — $10.3M

Bi-Annual Exception $4.0M

Draft Picks:

2022 — OKC #2, LAC #12, PHO #30, OKC #34

2023 — OKC FRP, LAC FRP, DEN FRP, WAS FRP, WAS SRP, MIA/DAL SRP

2024 — OKC FRP, HOU FRP, LAC FRP, OKC SRP, CHA SRP, MIN SRP

2025 — OKC FRP, HOU/LAC FRP, PHI FRP, MIA FRP, OKC SRP, BOS SRO, ATL SRP, PHI SRP

2026 — OKC FRP, HOU FRP, LAC FRP, OKC SRP, DAL SRP, PHI SRP

2027 — OKC FRP, OKC SRP, HOU SRP, IND SRP, MIA SRP

2028 — OKC FRP, OKC SRP, UTA SRP