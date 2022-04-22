Skip to main content

A Look at End of Season NBA2K Ratings for the Thunder

How did Thunder players stack up on NBA 2K?
With the playoffs in full swing that means the seasons of 14 teams have come to an end, with eight more soon to follow.

The Thunder (24-58) saw plenty of growth from its roster despite the poor record. And that growth has been reflected in the No. 1 basketball video game — NBA 2K22.

To the shock of no one, OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team at an 88 overall. This puts him in a five-way tie for 22nd overall with the likes of Paul George, Darius Garland, Rudy Gobert and Zach Lavine.

Here’s a look at what rating the rest of the Thunder players finished the 2021-22 season at:

  • Josh Giddey - 81 OVR
  • Lu Dort - 79 OVR
  • Isaiah Roby - 77 OVR
  • Darius Bazley - 77 OVR
  • Tre Mann - 77 OVR
  • Aleksej Pokusevski - 76 OVR
  • Kenrich Williams - 76 OVR
  • Derrick Favors - 76 OVR
  • Aaron Wiggins - 74 OVR
  • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - 74 OVR
  • Theo Maledon - 74 OVR
  • Ty Jerome - 73 OVR
  • Lindy Waters III - 71 OVR
  • Jaylen Hoard - 69 OVR
  • Georgios Kalaitzakis - 68 OVR
  • Melvin Frazier Jr. - 67 OVR

