A Look at End of Season NBA2K Ratings for the Thunder

With the playoffs in full swing that means the seasons of 14 teams have come to an end, with eight more soon to follow.

The Thunder (24-58) saw plenty of growth from its roster despite the poor record. And that growth has been reflected in the No. 1 basketball video game — NBA 2K22.

To the shock of no one, OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team at an 88 overall. This puts him in a five-way tie for 22nd overall with the likes of Paul George, Darius Garland, Rudy Gobert and Zach Lavine.

Here’s a look at what rating the rest of the Thunder players finished the 2021-22 season at:

Josh Giddey - 81 OVR

Lu Dort - 79 OVR

Isaiah Roby - 77 OVR

Darius Bazley - 77 OVR

Tre Mann - 77 OVR

Aleksej Pokusevski - 76 OVR

Kenrich Williams - 76 OVR

Derrick Favors - 76 OVR

Aaron Wiggins - 74 OVR

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - 74 OVR

Theo Maledon - 74 OVR

Ty Jerome - 73 OVR

Lindy Waters III - 71 OVR

Jaylen Hoard - 69 OVR

Georgios Kalaitzakis - 68 OVR

Melvin Frazier Jr. - 67 OVR

