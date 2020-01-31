A Well-Deserved All-Star nod for Chris Paul

The NBA coaches have voted Chris Paul into his 10th All-Star Game. Paul will go to Chicago alongside other reserves from the western conference. Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell, Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, and Brandon Ingram.

Paul is averaging 17 points, shooting 35.7 percent from three while playing 31.6 minutes per game. Paul's number shouldn't come as a shock; they are pretty much in line with where they were last season. Paul missed significant time during his previous year with the Rockets due to injury. In his time with the Thunder, he's only sat out one game that was Monday vs. the Mavericks for personal reasons.

It was speculated that Paul might get off on the front or back end of back to backs, but that hasn't been the case. At 34, Paul is finding a new life in Oklahoma City as a locker room leader. Though all of Paul's fourth-quarter feats 112 clutch points, seven clutch time steals, shooting 54. 3 percent from the field, and 93.5 percent from the charity stripe. His most significant contribution may have been when he asked his agent for Sam Presti's number so he could organize workouts with his new teammates.

Since he heard the news of being dealt from the Rockets for Westbrook, Paul has been a total pro and then some. He's flown in a designer to fit (and buy) the Thunder for suits, his friendly (not friendly) barbs with Shai Gilgeous-Aleanxder have become the highlight of the post-game locker room media scrums, and he's helped the Thunder to 29 wins Vegas had the over/under at 31.

The All-Star nod is a well-deserved honor for the man who has brought together a Frankenstein roster and turned them into a team.