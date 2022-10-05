Aaron Wiggins 3-point Success Could Earn Him Bigger Role

Aaron Wiggins could solve a problem for Oklahoma City.

OKC is in desperate need for a 3-point shooting threat. The Thunder were the worst 3-point shooting team in the league last season.

This year the Thunder made an effort to fix those struggles. The hiring of shooting savant Chip Engelland is expected to help, but an under the radar player could also solve those woes.

Wiggins has been a sniper from beyond the arc this off-season. His rise began in the Summer League and has extended into the preseason.

In the Summer League, the Maryland product shot better than 40% from 3-point-range, a mark that would put him comfortably near the top of the whole roster.

On Monday against the Nuggets to open up the OKC preseason Wiggins again showed his 3-point prowess going 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.

The sudden rise from Wiggins is intriguing. If he can continue the stretch he could find himself more in tune for minutes when the regular season rolls around.

However, Wiggins doesn’t have a long track record of a 3-point specialist. He shot 30.4% last season, his first professional season, but did shoot 36.1% from deep in his three college seasons, which included a 41% mark his freshman season.

Wiggins has shown flashes, but struggles did pop up in the regular season last season. If he can remain consistent and find his shot from deep, he could help ease the woes of a team who is at the bottom of the league.

Questions surrounding where Wiggins fits with the roster and how much time he’ll see have been circling the realms, but if his shooting remains high the questions will answer themselves with him finding a significant role.

