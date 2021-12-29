Aaron Wiggins' Emergence Sparks the Thunder

The recent play of rookie shooting guard Aaron Wiggins has been one of the most pleasant surprises throughout the first portion of this season.

The Thunder has seen all of their 2021 draft picks have legitimate success this season, with Aaron Wiggins being the latest.

Wiggins has received extended playing time due to players being in health and safety protocol, and he has now delivered two games in a row. After Sunday’s 24 point outing, Wiggins was able to follow it up with 14 points and five rebounds on 62.5% shooting.

The No. 55 pick in the 2021 NBA draft has displayed his touch around the rim and his efficiency to score at a high level. He has also shown promising athletic ability like his put-back against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

The Maryland product had three solid years for the Terrapins and took on a different role each year. By his third year, he was a starter that they relied on to score and be a leader on the team. His ability to fill the stat sheet and space the floor was his ticket to the NBA, as he averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game his senior year.

For the Thunder, Wiggins has continued to stay ready when his number has been called. He had an impressive NBA Summer League stint which jump started his NBA career. He averaged 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds, showing his promise early on.

Throughout this season, he has looked like a seasoned veteran in his extended minutes. Wiggins has made a few spot starts and has played well and impacted the game on multiple levels. Now, he’s starting to get more comfortable and figure out his offensive flow. A mature player, the transition to the NBA has looked seamless.

His 24 points Sunday night were the most points by a Thunder rookie all season. Josh Giddey and Tre Mann have each had impressive performances of their own, having both scored a good amount of points, but neither have poured in as many points as Wiggins did against the New Orleans Pelicans. Not only did he score 24 points, but he shot 8-for-10 from the floor.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander speaks highly of the rookie, too, as his talent and poise on the court is obvious.

At 6-foot-6, Wiggins also provides solid perimeter defense. He’s a bigger and stronger guard with long arms and has a knack for deflections. He’s been able to work and build on his defensive skillset with the OKC Blue and has been able to show it during his time with the Thunder.

Wiggins' level-headed play on the court, combined with talent and consistency will allow him to be a contributing piece on the Thunder. Wiggins has potential all-around, offensively and defensively, and Thunder fans should be excited about his ceiling.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.