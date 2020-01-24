InsideTheThunder
Abdul Gaddy has 20 Assist for Blue in Loss to Texas Legends

Erik Gee

Courtesy of Thunder public relations:

The Oklahoma City Blue (12-17) fell to the Texas Legends (15-13), 144-140, on Thursday night.

A 24-9 run by the Blue to close out the last four minutes of the game pulled them within four points, but they could not overcome what a 19-point Legends lead was. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Oklahoma City.

Abdul Gaddy tied a franchise record with a G League season-high 20 assists to go along with 12 points and seven rebounds. DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell followed up his career mark from Tuesday with a new career-high 38 points tonight off the bench, shooting 5-of-9 from three.

“We want to play with pace on offense, and we didn’t defend that part of the game well, and they took advantage,” Head Coach Grant Gibbs said. “With 144, it’s going to be hard to win, obviously give them a lot of credit. I thought we gave them a lot of stuff at the rim in transition and gave them a lot at the foul line, and they knocked those down.”

The Blue trailed for most of the first half, finding themselves down 10 at halftime. The Blue used a run in the third quarter to cut what once was a 15-point Legends lead to three, but the Blue would not get any closer in the second half. Texas increased its advantage to as many as 19 in the fourth quarter and held on for the victory.

Kadeem Jack scored 22 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Blue, including 11 straight points to end the first quarter. Markel Brown led Blue starters with 21 points, shooting 6-of-10 from behind the arc. Two-way player Kevin Hervey added 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Legends two-way guard Jaylen Hoard scored a career-high 34 points and added a game-high 12 rebounds.

Up next, Oklahoma City heads to Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 31, for a game against the Stars at 8 p.m. CST in the Lifetime Activities Center.

Reports: Mavericks and Pistons Inquiring about Danilo Gallinari, Paul is top 10 in All-Star Voting and Injury Updates

Could Danilo Gallinari be on his way to Detroit or Dallas? We also give you the latest on the Thunder injury situation.

Erik Gee

The Thunder's 41 Fourth-Quarter Points are a Problem for Houston

The Thunder score 41 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 17 point deficit and beat the Rockets 112-107.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Thunder Injury Update and Chris Paul Says he Won't Waive his Player Option

Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel are questionable, Abdel Nader is listed as out. Plus, Chis Paul won't opt out of his contract.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

The Thunder's Depth Proves too Much for Magic

Steven Adams, Terrance Ferguson, and Abdel Nader were all out vs. the Magic on Wednesday. That was not good news for Orlando as the Thunder showed off its depth in a 120-114 win.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul Gets off to a hot Start and Carries the Thunder to a 119-106 win Over Portland

Chris Paul scored 12 of the Thunder's 32 first-quarter points. Paul would finish the night with 30 leading the Thunder to 119-106 win over Portland.

Erik Gee

Steven Adams Will Play With no Minute Restrictions

After sitting out against the Heat on Friday with a knee contusion Steven Adams is back for the Thunder.

Erik Gee

Slow Start Dooms Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder were outscored 40-26 in the first quater on Firday. Despite getting the Heat lead down to eight in the fourth quarter, the Thunder finshed on the low side 115-108.

Erik Gee

Nerlens Noel Will go vs. The Heat. Adams and Nader Will Sit

Nerlens Noel will play tonight when the Thunder host the Heat while Steven Adams and Abdel Nader sit this one out.

Erik Gee

Thunder Injury Update

Adams and Noel to be re-evaluated on Friday, Nader is listed as out. Plus, the Suns are interested in Gallinari and Schroder.

Erik Gee

Raptors get Even With the Thunder 130-121

Despite coming back from two 20 point deficits the Thunder come up short to the Raptors 130-121 and lose Steven Adams in the process.

Erik Gee