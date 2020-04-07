InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Adam Silver says May 1st Will Be the Earliest we Know About the Rest of the Season

Erik Gee

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the league will not have a real answer on if it can resume play till at least May 1st. Silver also says that he doesn't have a better understanding of where things are now as opposed to when the association shut down on March 11th. 

As time goes on, the chances of the NBA returning to finish the season are more in doubt. Silver told Ernie Jhoson that there had not been decisions made on if there would be regular-season games played were the season to resume. 

Silver says, "in an ideal world," the NBA would play out the rest of the season before heading into the playoffs. Silver also says there comes the point of no return when trying to restart the season starts affecting next year. 

The health of the league's employees remains the number one concern for the NBA.  When medical experts say all is safe, then we will be able to watch the Thunder play again. 

Silver realizes how much we are all missing live sports right now, and understands they can bind us as a community. But, what is keeping him up at night, is the 55,000 jobs the league creates, including game-day workers who are going without paychecks while the league is on hiatus. 

If you're hoping to see Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Dennis Schroder back on the floor, keep in mind the news changes daily.  Right now, no one can predict with any accuracy when we able to cheer our favorite players. 

In the meantime, there is League pass, Hardwood Classics, and a possible H-O-R-S-E contest to give us our basketball fix. 

Teams Have Guidelines For The Pre-Draft Process: 

Teams may meet with prospective draft picks virtually. Interviews can not happen in person and teams can not request or watch live video. There is a four-hour time limit during virtual meetings, and teams can only meet two hours a week with any prospective player. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Danilo Gallinari says Italy has a Great Friend in Chris Paul

Danilo Gallinari on Chris Paul's efforts to help Italy during the COVID-19 crisis.

Erik Gee

What are the Futures of Danilo Gallinari, Nerlens Noel and Dennis Schroder

We are looking at some of the biggest questions surrounding the Thunder this offseason.

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder 30 for 30 Moments

Here are the moments that will top the list for the Thunder's 30 for 30

AndrewMartin

by

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder's Most Significant Questions for This Offseason

If the Season doesn't return here are the Thunder's three biggest questions that must be answered.

Erik Gee

Luguentz Dort and the Thunder Crush the Spurs 131-103

Almost two weeks after getting hammered by the Spurs the Thunder turns the tables with 131-103 ripping of San Antonio. Lou Dort was one of eight Thunder players in Double figures. We'll tell you if he's worried about getting a full-time NBA contract.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

The President Says the NFL Should Start on Time, but what about the NBA?

President Trump says the NFL should start on time, we'll tell you where that leaves the NBA.

Erik Gee

NBA Cares Not Just a Slogan

NBA Players are stepping up during the world's time of need. Puls, KD bows out in round one of the players 2k tournament.

Erik Gee

Thunder Eliminate the Jazz, Advance to Western Conference Semifinals

In Sports Illustrated's simulation of the NBA playoffs, Oklahoma City takes out Utah in round one. We'll tell you how they did it and what happens in round two.

Erik Gee

Video: Bulls Will Not Pursue Sam Presti

The Chicago Bulls are looking for a top executive to run their team and Sam Presti will not be getting a call.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul More Appreciative of Blake Griffin

As Chris Paul gets old he is becoming more appreciative of his former teammates. We'll tell you how that is benefitting the Thunder.

Erik Gee