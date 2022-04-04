Aleksej Pokusevski Logs Triple-Double as Thunder Spoil Chris Paul’s Return

In his first game back in Oklahoma City, Chris Paul’s return to Bricktown was spoiled by the Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder welcomed back a familiar face in Chris Paul Sunday evening.

In his return, the Thunder spoiled his homecoming, taking the Phoenix Suns 117-96.

The absences of Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton proved to be costly in this game as even with Oklahoma City down nine members – they were on the same page.

For the Thunder, the win keeps them fourth in reverse standings with a 23-55 record.

The Suns torched the Thunder to open the night, mustering a mid-quarter 10-0 run to draw a 10-point lead six minutes into play. In response, Oklahoma City returned fire tallying their own 10-2 stint to draw the game within two by the final three minutes. By quarter’s end Phoenix led 27-20.

Oklahoma City made their presence known, etching a 14-9 run in the onset of the frame. Phoenix clung to a one possession lead for the majority of the period until a no-look Aleksej Pokusevski assist knotted the game at 49. Following an Isaiah Roby buzzer-beater, the Thunder were out just one at 53-52.

The first half saw polarizing play as the Thunder lived from three for 11 makes on a 44-percent clip while the Suns unleashed 26 points in the paint to prop a 4-of-19 (21.1%) output on triples.

Oklahoma City finished the contest 17-of-41 (41.5%) on threes..

The Thunder kept the Suns on their feet to begin the second half, trotting out a mid-quarter 8-0, almost solely in the fastbreak, to go up seven points. On the flipside, Phoenix’s shooting spell continued, missing a bevy of corner threes to open the gashes. The Suns’ lackadaisical play continued throughout the segment, driving Oklahoma City up double-digits before marking a 84-75 lead headed into the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City kept their confidence in the final frame, piling their lead up to 20 by the seven-minute mark – and building their margin to 22 at its peak.

Due to Oklahoma City’s quick pace throughout the evening, Phoenix fell in a discombobulated state offensively, letting off 11 turnovers while putting blind faith into the three – falling into a 7-of-38 (18.4%) pit from the perimeter.

Outside of Mikal Bridges, who added 18 points, Phoenix struggled. In his first game in Oklahoma City since March of 2020, Chris Paul ended the evening quiet on the night dropping 11 points and nine assists.

Everyone ate for the Thunder in this game, rallying out seven double-digit scorers while ousting the Suns 52-24 in bench points.

Aleksej Pokusevski posted his first-career triple-double on the night finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Pokusevski thrived against Phoenix’s bigs, getting off his quick-trigger three at ease while being able to manipulate the defense off the drive.

Olivier Sarr got comfy at all three levels, coming off the bench to unleash a career-high 24 points and six rebounds. Sarr has tapped into the perimeter this season, but Sunday was his big breakout – shooting 5-of-6 from deep.

Aaron Wiggins stuck to the interior on the night, finishing his 26 minutes with 17 points and six rebounds.

Following two months of absence, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl got back into rhythm Sunday evening. Robinson-Earl, who returned to the lineup last week struggled to yield much production. He made up for it at home, rattling down 5-of-6 shots for 14 points.

Vit Krejci popped out as a playmaker tallying 11 points and eight assists in the game.

Next up, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

