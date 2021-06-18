Analysis: What the Horford, Walker trade means for Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City has dealt Al Horford in the first major trade of the offseason, leaving plenty of options for the Thunder's offseason exploits.

For the second-straight season, general manager Sam Presti and the Thunder have maximized a less-than-ideal contract.

On Friday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Brad Stevens first deal as the Celtics President of Basketball Operations would be with longtime friend Sam Presti.

The Thunder came away with Celtics guard Kemba Walker, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round draft pick in exchange for for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick.

The deal was very on-brand for Presti, who’s going to continue stockpiling assets right up until the 2021 NBA Draft.

Oklahoma City will now own three 2021 draft picks, and has the flexibility and assets to move around where they please.

Overall, Presti got quite the return for Horford, essentially nabbing a 2020 pick, Theo Maledon, 2021 and 2025 first rounders, as well as Walker and EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic.

Despite not being what he once was, Walker is a serviceable piece on any contending team. The Thunder will more than likely take the same route they did with Horford and Chris Paul, maximizing his trade value before shipping him to a destination of his choice.

The timing of trading Walker could get interesting, and its possible he could suit up for OKC. His contract of $73 million will be a tall task to ship off. If Presti doesn’t find anything early in the season, teams are always bound to get desperate near the trade deadline.

All-in-all, OKC has kicked their offseason off with a bang.