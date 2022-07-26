Anticipating Oklahoma City's Future Trade Market Presence: The Thunder Could be Big Players

The NBA is a big revolving door and we are reminded of it during free agency every year. If you don’t follow the league intently, it’s hard to keep track of all the stars on the move after every season.

Recently, though, that problem has seemed to be magnified. While there are still big free agent signings, most of the breaking news has come from trades. Most stars end up extending their rookie deal, but as contracts start to mean less and less, we’ve seen more players request a trade.

In the past five years, the NBA has seen the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George and Russell Westbrook ask for a trade to a different team. For good or for bad, it’s become easier to work through situations like this and resolve these trade requests. Sometimes, in certain situations like Ben Simmons, the trade-saga can get tricky.

Earlier this week, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics were interested in Durant. In that scenario, Boston would have to give up Jaylen Brown, and that’s something they are apparently willing to do.

While the most likely scenario is Durant returning to Brooklyn and this falling through is incredibly high, it still has to have a lasting impact on a guy like Brown. After finally finding team chemistry through the last wave of trade talks, it has to be pretty discouraging to see your name in unwanted headlines yet again. Coming off of his best postseason run yet, he’s just entering his prime at age 25.

While Brown is a year or two away from the Thunder's master plan, this situation is a great reminder of OKC's impending presence on the trade market in the near future.

Teams will always tend to overvalue current players, and not many teams in the NBA are well-equipped with a trade offer that will move the needle. That’s where Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder will be big players over the next few seasons.

The Thunder’s front office will be in an incredibly unique position during this uncharted stretch. Oklahoma City will have the talent and youth to stay competitive and improve significantly each year, while hovering over the trade market ready to pounce in an ideal situation.

Presti’s patience will pay off when the right disgruntled superstar pops up. Brown is a perfect reminder of what the Thunder could go after in the future, though, with a treasure chest of trade assets.

Not only does Oklahoma City have a record amount of first round picks, but they are starting to have the contracts to make trades work. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Kenrich Williams are both locked in long term with more extensions likely on the horizon. This cap flexibility could allow the Thunder to make future trades work, too. OKC also owns impactful overseas contracts and too many second round picks to count, giving Presti all the sweetener he would need.

The organization will continue to choose development until the timing is absolutely perfect. It was evident this off-season during the Deandre Ayton drama, as the Thunder steered clear despite having the assets to go all in.

The timeline of the Thunder’s quest back to the top is unclear. One this is for certain, though. If there’s an All-Star caliber player looking for a new home in the next few years, Oklahoma City will own the best offer in the NBA.

