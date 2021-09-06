Best Home Matchups for the Back Half of the Thunder Schedule

A number of notable player returns await Oklahoma City fans in the back half of the Thunder home slate.

The back half of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s schedule offers plenty of intrigue.

Player returns and fun matchups litter the Thunder home slate after New Year’s as fans return to the Paycom Center for the first time since March of 2020.

While the first half of the season was littered with Western Conference playoff hopefuls, there are a number of former collegiate stars who will return to Oklahoma down the home stretch of the season.

Here are the most intriguing home games for OKC in the back half of the season:

Feb. 7 vs. Golden State:

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will hope to have the Golden State Warriors back in playoff contention this year Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Sports

OKC will host the Golden State Warriors for the second time in February.

The Warriors are primed to be must-see TV yet again ahead fo the 2021-22 season, as Steph Curry will be happy to regain the services of his fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson.

Not to mention, Jonathan Kuminga was a walking highlight in Summer League play, ensuring that Golden State will again be one of the most entertaining teams in the NBA.

Feb. 24 vs. Phoenix:

Chris Paul quickly became a fan favorite despite spending just one season with the Thunder BRYAN TERRY / THE OKLAHOMAN-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Chris Paul makes his return to Oklahoma City for the first time this season in February fresh off an NBA Finals run.

Though he only spent one season with the Thunder, Paul’s veteran leadership and high levels of play immediately endeared himself to the Oklahoma City fans, and he will likely get a hearty reception.

Returning alongside Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, the Suns are looking to return to the NBA Finals and finish the job this year.

Feb. 28 vs. Sacramento:

Buddy Hield has a track record of great performances in OKC Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Former Oklahoma Sooner star Buddy Hield will make his second trip to the Paycom Center in February.

The original Buddy Buckets, Hield often enjoys a warm reception back in the Sooner State where he spent his collegiate career.

On top of Hield’s return, any matchup with the Kings presents a chance for the Thunder to steal a victory in a season where wins may be difficult to come by.

March 13 vs. Memphis:

Steven Adams will return to Oklahoma City for the first time with fans in the building in March Adam Hunger / USA TODAY Sports

Fan favorite Steven Adams returns to Oklahoma City with his new team in tow when the Thunder host the Grizzlies in the middle of March.

The matchup will be the first time Adams has played in front of a packed crowd in OKC in an opposing uniform, as his trips back to Oklahoma last season all came behind closed doors.

One of the all-time fan favorites in Thunder history, Adams should get one of the loudest ovations of any returning player in the pre-game festivities.

Then once the game gets rolling, Ja Morant’s play alone is worth the price of admission.

March 30 vs. Atlanta:

Trae Young makes his only trip to Oklahoma City on March 30 Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s native son Trae Young will make his only trip to OKC this season at the end of March.

After a rough first two years with the Hawks, the former Sooner guard burst onto the scene last year. With notable free agent additions, including former Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari, Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals, pushing the Milwaukee Bucks before Young sustained an ankle injury.

Young is one of the most dynamic players in the NBA, and the Hawks will hope to build on their success last season as their young core continues to develop.

April 1 vs. Detroit:

Former Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham will play in OKC on April 1 Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

No. 1-overall pick and former Oklahoma State Cowboys star Cade Cunningham will return back to Oklahoma to kick off April.

Cunningham will roll into the Paycom Center with a majority of his rookie season under his belt, and the Pistons hope he will begin to dictate every game sooner rather than later.

On top of getting to take in the performance of the top pick, the Thunder and the Pistons also project to be in a heated battle again for the top odds in the NBA Draft Lottery.

A matchup against Detroit means a victory is potentially in the cards for OKC.



