Best Home Matchups for the Oklahoma City Thunder Through New Year's

As single game tickets go on sale, Thunder fans will have plenty of opportunities to take in fun matchups in 2021.

Finally, fans will be back in the building when the Oklahoma City Thunder take the floor this fall.

After 19 months of lifeless basketball environments for the Thunder, the Paycom Center will open it’s doors, and tickets are officially on sale.

Here are the most savory matchups in OKC from the night doors open until New Years.

Oct. 24 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid returns to Oklahoma City on Oct. 24 Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

The home opener will be the first time that Oklahoma City fans have had a chance to see their team on OKC’s home floor since the NBA shut down.

Not only will it be exciting to have fans in the building again, but the Thunder will take the floor against one of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference with start Joel Embiid ready to kick off his 2021-22 campaign.

It’s also likely to be the first time that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plays in front of the home fans, and the first time that Oklahoma City’s point guard will get to soak in the ovation in the pre-game introductions since signing his contract extension this offseason.

Oct. 27 vs. LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook will make a pair of return trips to Oklahoma City early on next season for his Lakers Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook will again make his return in Oklahoma City, this time in the purple and gold of the Lakers. Not to mention, Westbrook rolls into OKC alongside teammates Anthony Davis and LeBron James, making the contest against the Lakers a star-studded affair.

But it may not be perfect.

The Lakers will arrive in OKC the night after they play the Spurs, and all three of Westbrook, James and Davis have a history of load management and resting on one night of a back-to-back. Surely the organization will be able to stagger their stars and ensure that Westbrook takes the floor on that Wednesday night in the Paycom Center.

Los Angeles will be back in Oklahoma City on Dec. 10, so it won’t be the only chance that Thunder fans get to welcome Westbrook back in 2021.

Nov. 4 vs. Brooklyn Nets

Reunited again, James Harden and Kevin Durant will face the Oklahoma City crowd on Nov. 4 Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

Another batch of returns to Oklahoma City are on deck when the Brooklyn Nets arrive.

Kevin Durant and James Harden will appear for the first time with fans in the stands for their new teams in OKC, and are sure to be greeted with a cold reception.

On top of the former Thunder pair returning, the Nets are expected to contend for a title this season if they can stay healthy, and Brooklyn’s up-and-down defensive performances paired with their high powered offense make for an entertaining show, no matter the result.

Nov. 27 vs. Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will finally play before a crowd in OKC on Nov. 27 Jeffrey Swinger / USA TODAY Sports

Finally, Thunder fans can see the Jazz play in OKC. It worked out so well last time, right?

Regardless of the reception for Rudy Gobert, the Jazz have been one of the most consistent regular season teams in the Western Conference since the emergence of star Donovan Mitchell, and they will make their first appearance in Oklahoma City in late November.

Dec. 12 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic will appear in OKC to battle Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Dec. 12 Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is must-see TV.

But questions still remain as to if the roster around him is good enough to push the Mavericks over the top and become a team that can do some damage in the playoffs.

On top of the roster, the Mavericks are acclimating to new head coach Jason Kidd, who has a checkered past as a head coach in the NBA.

There’s as good a chance that the Mavericks enter Oklahoma City a well-oiled machine as they could be a bonafide dumpster fire. Either way, it should make for an exciting product.

Dec. 31 vs. New York Knicks

Kemba Walker will return to OKC for the first time since getting acquired via trade and then subsequentily bought out by the Thunder David Butler II / USA TODAY Sports

Ring in the New Year with the Thunder, as OKC will again get to kick off the evening’s festivities at the Paycom Center.

The resurgent Knicks, who had a promising regular season before getting dominated by Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs, will appear in OKC led by Julius Randle.

Not to mention, there will be a pair of notable returning Thunder players in action.

Big man Nerlens Noel returns fresh off a new contract with the Knicks, as well as Thunder offseason legend Kemba Walker, who was bought out by the Thunder before putting on the uniform this summer.

