Beyond the Box: Ty Jerome Extends Range in Year 2

Ty Jerome extended his shooting range in year two with Oklahoma City, adding value to his stock moving forward.

Despite not being a great 3-point shooting team, the Oklahoma City Thunder do have a great 3-point shooter.

Ty Jerome, the 24-year-old out of Virginia who was acquired in the Chris Paul trade, entered himself into a new echelon this season.

The 24-year-old averaged 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Impressively, he shot 42 percent on 5.1 attempts from beyond the 3-point line.

Jerome was OKC’s best shooter last season, narrowing edging out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who shot 41 percent on just a few less attempts at 4.9.

Despite having an extremely limited role in his rookie season in Phoenix, Jerome made obviously improvements from his 28 percent shooting on 1.6 attempts.

Ty Jerome passes the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies. Bryan Terry / The Oklahoman-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Even more than his efficiency, Jerome’s range extends far beyond the average NBA 3-pointer being able to extend out several feet farther than the NBA’s average shooter.

Jerome obviously isn’t at the level of the league’s best in Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard in that regard, but his ability to extend his range further than average is promising for his future as a shooter.

Jerome's impressive career shot map can be found here.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Jerome was one of Oklahoma City's key pieces off the bench last year. While he doesn't project to be much more than a bench scorer, or at best a sixth man, Jerome is a solid piece to the Thunder's rebuild moving forward.

