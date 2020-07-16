Thunder Handle Themselves With Class

One of the few advantages of not having a team full of superstars is that they don't ask for five-star treatment. The NBA has been in Orlando for a week, and already, we are seeing social media posts on how bad the food is, one Instagram "model," says she has been invited to the Disney campus (for sex), and no one likes the loud noises coming from Jimmy Butler's room.

Every stereotype you have about spoiled millionaire athletes is going to be reinforced over the next few weeks, except for one team, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Not one complaint has come from Thunder payers since arriving in the bubble.

Part of that can be chalked up to having Chris Paul in the organization. Paul, president of the players' union, worked tirelessly with Adam Silver on making sure the conditions inside the complex were up to player's standards.

But, also, the Thunder is a group of guys who just want to play basketball. Billy Donovan says, "They're trying to control the things that they can control."

"Our guys to come to practice every day with good enthusiasm and good energy."..."I think as the novelty of being in Orlando wears off after maybe another week, and you're getting into playing games, and you're here for a lot longer period of time I think we'll need the support of each other."

"I give them a lot of credit it's not like there's been a lot of complaining or winning or any of that stuff these guys have been total pros and they've handled themselves I think with great class and they've really understood practicing the protocols the NBA has put in place to keep everybody safe.

I asked Danilo Gallinari if there were anything he would change about the way the league is doing things in Orlando. "Ever since I was a younger guy, younger player, I've had the chance to travel all around the world see different countries, different cultures see different situations."

"And I've seen very bad situations, and trust me when I say our set up is just amazing."

Gallinari's perspective is a breath of fresh air in a sea of sobbing. Over the next few weeks, the mental toughness of every team will be tested right now the Thunder seems to have a head start on a few of their opponents.

