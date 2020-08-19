Donovan: Reality  Was We Didn't Play Well Enough

After getting blown out by the Rockets on Tuesday, Billy Donovan could take the approach that it's only game one in the best of seven.

But, Dovonovn is going 180 degrees the other way, looking for urgency out of his players. Wednesday during his media availability, it was pointed out that the Thunder bigs did an excellent job of getting to the foul line and the lineup with the three ball- handlers also played well, however, Donovan wasn't having any of it.

"The reality was we didn't play well enough."..."We didn't get back in transition."..,."We gave up 20 corner three-point shots."

"We allowed the ball to go by us off the dribble." We got stagnant in the half-court, we've just gotta play a lot better to our identity than what we did the other night."

Donovan mentioned that Oklahoma City found themselves down 15 to 20 points most of the game, and if they want to get back in this series, they will have to play better on both ends of the court.

"It starts with us getting back in transition." it starts with us guarding the basketball." "It starts with us being in position to help one another."

"It starts with us playing with a much better and faster tempo on offense."..."It starts with really making good decisions once penetration is created."

"It starts with the floor being spaced when we are making good decisions." Donovan did say that that there were some good things that happened during the game "the whole thing wasn't just terrible."

It feels like Donovan is in shock by the Thunder's lack of effort. And he should be, all season long, they have made up for lack of superstar talent by being "tough as hell."

Chris Paul has been telling us Oklahoma City had a .2 percent chance of making the playoffs; maybe it's time he reminds his teammates. Thursday is not do or die, but going down 0-2 with a roster that used to bowing out in the first round, would be devastating.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.