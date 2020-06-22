InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Windhorst: Reboot too Big to Fail

Erik Gee

The state of Florida posted a record-high number of COVID-19 cases for the third straight day on Saturday. This news along with race relations being what they are in America have some in the NBA wondering if this reboot should go on as scheduled. 

In seven of the last 10 days, Flordia has set records for single-day cases. According to ESPN Florida is approaching 94,000 infections, and much like Texas and Arizona is becoming a national hot spot. 

Brian Windhorst says "This is too big to fail."..."The overwhelming majority of players are excited they want to be there."

"They know there's going to be positive tests as they start entering  the bubble with their teams in the next few days." Windhorst went on to tell Hannah Storm that he couldn't say next week players wouldn't feel differently, but he repeated himself saying "right now, this is too big to fail." 

Despite the obstacles that are in the NBA's way the deal between the player's association and the league for a 22-team restart is expected to be finalized. Those who are making the trip to Orlando can take some comfort in the fact that Orange and Osceola counties in which the Disney complex sits are reporting a total of 5,500 cases. 

Compare that to the Miami-Dade area that has over 25,000 cases alone. Thunder General Manager Sam Presti says "We're a basketball team, and our job is to play basketball, and I think a lot of good can come out of playing basketball, as long as it's in the right conditions and the right setting." ..."And again, we've placed our trust in the NBA and the state officials in Florida".

"There's been so much work that's gone into that. I'm not privy to all of it, but I trust those people implicitly.".. "We'll have a chance to review everything when it's completed." 

"We're certainly excited, but we also can't lose sight of the other issues that are taking place in the country just in general."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shapiro, Sports Illustrated, Danilo Gallinari one of the Most to Gain When Season Resumes

Michale Shapiro from Inside The Rockets says Danilo Gallinari is one of the players with the most to gain when the season resumes. We'll tell you why he is not the only player on the Thunder's roster with a lot to gain.

Erik Gee

Thunder Growing General Managers

Sam Presti's Success has other teams looking to sang front office personnel from Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Keith Smith: Thunder Expected to Sign Lu Dort

Details are becoming more clear on how teams can manage their rosters for the rest of the season. Staring Wednesday a window will be open for teams who have available roster spots to sign two-way players.

Erik Gee

Kendrick Perkins "I Have no Hate Towards KD"

Former Thunder teammates Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant are feuding again. We'll tell you what Perkins had to say about Durant during multiple appearances on ESPN this Friday.

Erik Gee

The Athletic: Troy Weaver Checked all the Boxes

Thunder Vice President Troy Weaver is leaving to become General Manager in Detroit We'll tell you what made him the Pistons top candidate.

Erik Gee

Sports Illustrated: Thunder is the Sleeper When Season Resumes

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 40-24 as the NBA season gets ready to resume. We'll tel you why Sports Illustrated says they could be a sleeper pick in the playoffs.

Erik Gee

Thunder to Make Juneteenth a Permanent Holiday

The Oklahoma City Thunder are making Juneteeth a permanent holiday for all employees.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul Takes His Lumps on Twitter Over Orlando Hotline

With the NBA instituting a hotline to report players who don't follow the rules in Orlando, social media went right to Chris Paul's knowledge of the NBA rules.

Erik Gee

Wojnarowski: Pistons Finalizing Deal with Thunder's Troy Weaver

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Thunder Vice President Troy Weaver is finalizing a deal to become the Piston's next General Manager.

Erik Gee

Kendrick Perkins: Proposed Trade for Chris Paul Source of Friction for Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen

Kendrick Perkins says a proposed trade for Chris Paul in 2008 lead to friction between Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen. We'll tel you how it also sparked a rivalry between Paul and Rondo.

Erik Gee