Windhorst: Reboot too Big to Fail

The state of Florida posted a record-high number of COVID-19 cases for the third straight day on Saturday. This news along with race relations being what they are in America have some in the NBA wondering if this reboot should go on as scheduled.

In seven of the last 10 days, Flordia has set records for single-day cases. According to ESPN Florida is approaching 94,000 infections, and much like Texas and Arizona is becoming a national hot spot.

Brian Windhorst says "This is too big to fail."..."The overwhelming majority of players are excited they want to be there."

"They know there's going to be positive tests as they start entering the bubble with their teams in the next few days." Windhorst went on to tell Hannah Storm that he couldn't say next week players wouldn't feel differently, but he repeated himself saying "right now, this is too big to fail."

Despite the obstacles that are in the NBA's way the deal between the player's association and the league for a 22-team restart is expected to be finalized. Those who are making the trip to Orlando can take some comfort in the fact that Orange and Osceola counties in which the Disney complex sits are reporting a total of 5,500 cases.

Compare that to the Miami-Dade area that has over 25,000 cases alone. Thunder General Manager Sam Presti says "We're a basketball team, and our job is to play basketball, and I think a lot of good can come out of playing basketball, as long as it's in the right conditions and the right setting." ..."And again, we've placed our trust in the NBA and the state officials in Florida".

"There's been so much work that's gone into that. I'm not privy to all of it, but I trust those people implicitly.".. "We'll have a chance to review everything when it's completed."

"We're certainly excited, but we also can't lose sight of the other issues that are taking place in the country just in general."