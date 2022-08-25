Skip to main content

Chet Holmgren Injury Rearranges Thunder Timeline

Chet Holmgren's recent foot injury will alter Oklahoma City's timeline.

It’s official, via a Sam Presti presser early on Thursday: No. 2 overall selection Chet Holmgren will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season with a serious foot injury.

It’s a devastating blow for Oklahoma City, who was awarded Holmgren for winning just 24 games last season. But it’s more serious than just not having the rookie for next season.

Holmgren was an essential piece to Presti’s illustrious rebuild. A part of the trinity made up by Australian Josh Giddey and centerpiece Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Holmgren is robbed of an entire, vital season alongside his fellow building blocks. Instead, that season is now reserved for 2023-24, further pushing back the year they likely intend on making a run at the coveted NBA Finals.

Holmgren will now make his official NBA debut alongside Oklahoma City’s 2023 rookie class, another likely talented group ready to scratch and claw for every available minute.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

If Holmgren comes back 100-percent, he’ll have no issue being inserted right into the starting role, but it won’t be easy entering as essentially a rookie without on-court time with most of the roster.

Oklahoma City still has three new, shining rookies; Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams. But, especially in year one, none will have the impact Holmgren would have.

Holmgren would’ve added in the least a play-finisher and floor-spacer for Giddey and Gilgeous-Alexander, who will enter the upcoming season without arguably their biggest weapon.

Oklahoma City kicks off their season with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams
News

Jalen Williams' Role Already Expanding in Oklahoma City

By Ross Lovelace
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

OKC Schedule Breakdown: Thunder Face Rockets, Head to Denver For All Star Weekend in Games 50-60

By Ben Creider
Chet Holmgren, NBA Draft
News

BREAKING: Thunder Rookie Chet Holmgren to Miss Entire 2022-23 Season

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero
News

Holmgren’s Injury Calls for Other Bigs to Step Up

By Chris Becker
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Three Realistic Improvements for the Thunder Next Season

By Ross Lovelace
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Report: Chet Holmgren Has Potentially Serious Foot Injury

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

OKC Schedule Breakdown: Thunder Take On Best of the East, Keegan Murray Clashes in Games 40-50

By Ben Creider
Aleksej Pokusevski, Poku, OKC Thunder
News

Predicting Poku: Entering his Third Season Pokusevski Could Greatly Improve his Stock

By Chris Becker