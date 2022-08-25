Chet Holmgren Injury Rearranges Thunder Timeline

It’s official, via a Sam Presti presser early on Thursday: No. 2 overall selection Chet Holmgren will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season with a serious foot injury.

It’s a devastating blow for Oklahoma City, who was awarded Holmgren for winning just 24 games last season. But it’s more serious than just not having the rookie for next season.

Holmgren was an essential piece to Presti’s illustrious rebuild. A part of the trinity made up by Australian Josh Giddey and centerpiece Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Holmgren is robbed of an entire, vital season alongside his fellow building blocks. Instead, that season is now reserved for 2023-24, further pushing back the year they likely intend on making a run at the coveted NBA Finals.

Holmgren will now make his official NBA debut alongside Oklahoma City’s 2023 rookie class, another likely talented group ready to scratch and claw for every available minute.

If Holmgren comes back 100-percent, he’ll have no issue being inserted right into the starting role, but it won’t be easy entering as essentially a rookie without on-court time with most of the roster.

Oklahoma City still has three new, shining rookies; Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams. But, especially in year one, none will have the impact Holmgren would have.

Holmgren would’ve added in the least a play-finisher and floor-spacer for Giddey and Gilgeous-Alexander, who will enter the upcoming season without arguably their biggest weapon.

Oklahoma City kicks off their season with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

